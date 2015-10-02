Ranch Mac 'n Cheese

This mac 'n cheese gets a lift from the ordinary with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dressing and grated Asiago cheese.

By Hidden Valley Ranch

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse and drain.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk evaporated milk, dressing and eggs together until smooth. Fold in the cheese. Add the cooked pasta and mix well. Spoon pasta mixture into an oiled 1 1/2-quart casserole. In a bowl, combine bread crumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle on top of pasta. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the top is nicely browned and heated through.

Per Serving:
701 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 51.7g; fat 43.1g; cholesterol 140.5mg; sodium 1119.7mg. Full Nutrition
