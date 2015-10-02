Hidden Valley Bacon & Cheddar Dip

Easy and delicious! This recipe can be cut in half successfully. I did let the flavors blend for about 2 hours before serving. I recommend that you take it out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature before serving. This is delicious with potato chips vegetables and crackers. You can serve this as a spread instead of a dip as well.

Made this tonight as a snack for the household and used a brick of cream cheese (8 oz) plus a cup of sour cream (8 oz) instead of the plain 16 oz of sour cream and added extra bacon and cheddar of course. I sampled it before popping it in the fridge and it's really good I know it'll be even better once it's chilled and the flavors have combined more. I was tempted to throw a big jalapeno (without seeds) in the food processor when I was mixing the cream cheese sour cream and seasoning together but didn't although I think it would add more flavor so I might do that next time.