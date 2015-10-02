Hidden Valley Bacon & Cheddar Dip

Rating: 4.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This creamy, cheesy dip with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dips Mix and lots of crumbled bacon makes a party-pleasing favorite.

By Hidden Valley Ranch

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, add the sour cream and dips mix and stir until well blended. Fold in the cheese and bacon. Chill covered for 1 hour before serving.

  • Serve with vegetables or chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 19g; cholesterol 47.4mg; sodium 840.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Reviews:
dnasty
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2016
So easy to make and taste amazing (:
Helpful
(2)
Maryb935
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2020
Made this for a fireside get together. It was a great hit.
Angela Masters
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2017
So simple but so delish! I always add more cheese and more bacon because well who doesnt like more cheese and bacon? I serve with Ritz crackers and/or wheat thins.
Chris Goetz-Raymond
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2015
Everyone loved it! Great with veggies and crackers.
Janice Nagle
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2018
Easy and delicious! This recipe can be cut in half successfully. I did let the flavors blend for about 2 hours before serving. I recommend that you take it out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature before serving. This is delicious with potato chips vegetables and crackers. You can serve this as a spread instead of a dip as well.
Stephanie
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2016
This dip is simple and delicious!
Lythande Cecile Polo
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2020
Made this tonight as a snack for the household and used a brick of cream cheese (8 oz) plus a cup of sour cream (8 oz) instead of the plain 16 oz of sour cream and added extra bacon and cheddar of course. I sampled it before popping it in the fridge and it's really good I know it'll be even better once it's chilled and the flavors have combined more. I was tempted to throw a big jalapeno (without seeds) in the food processor when I was mixing the cream cheese sour cream and seasoning together but didn't although I think it would add more flavor so I might do that next time.
Lance Klamer
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2017
Tastes great! Easy dip to make for potato chips or crackers.
More Reviews
