Pan-Fried Dover Sole

I have never seen Dover Sole in my grocery stores so I used Tilapia instead. First let me say that I am not a fan of the double coating but it really worked nicely in this recipe. I probably used more saltines than the recipe called for because the coating ended up much thicker than I had anticipated. It stuck perfectly though and also browned up so much nicer than bread crumbs. I can promise you that you will need much more oil for frying than the recipe calls for. My Tilapia required quite a bit more because it is not near as flat as Dover Sole but even 2 tablespoons isn't nearly enough to fry a pound of fish in. Loved the dill in here even though it accidentally went in with my saltine crackers and my only suggestion is that you give it a good squeeze of lemon after you take it out of the skillet.