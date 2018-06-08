Pan-Fried Dover Sole

I created this recipe by combining a tasty sole fish with a cracker crumb coating, adapted from the way that I used to pan-fry the fish I caught from the lake as a kid in Northern WI.

Recipe by Ptrachte

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread crushed crackers onto a plate. Pour eggs into a shallow dish.

  • Place fish in a 1-gallon resealable plastic bag and add flour; gently shake until completely coated.

  • Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Dip each flour-coated piece of fish in egg, allowing excess to drip back into dish, then press coated fish in cracker crumbs until evenly coated.

  • Fry fish in hot oil until lightly browned and fish flakes easily with a fork, about 5 minutes per side. Season fish with dill and salt.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 153.2mg; sodium 354.6mg. Full Nutrition
