Pan-Fried Dover Sole

This is a terrific recipe. Even the five year old liked it. My wife said, "home made fish and chips"! A couple of changes: I cooked it 2 minutes per side, not 5. Sole cooks very quickly! Also, I used a mixture of butter and oil, not just oil, for the flavor.
I followed the recipe exactly and was really disappointed in the result! Two tablespoons of oil for a pound of sole wasn't enough. Using a cat iron skillet, med-high heat caused the coating to burn immediately
This is a terrific recipe. Even the five year old liked it. My wife said, "home made fish and chips"! A couple of changes: I cooked it 2 minutes per side, not 5. Sole cooks very quickly! Also, I used a mixture of butter and oil, not just oil, for the flavor.
DIdnt have saltines so I used Ritz crackers. I added 1/4 cup fresh Parmesan , fresh parsley and 1 tbsp dried dill & 1 tsp garlic salt. Dredged the sole in Wonder Baking flour ( out of regular) and the finely sifted flour stuck to the egg perfectly. All purpose flour always clumps unevenly for me. Dipped back in the egg and then the crumb mixture then immediately into the preheated olive oil & butter. My nonstick skillet was well coated with olive oil & I added a generous pat of butter for more flavor. Fried till crispy on the bottom and then flipped. I didn't time it but it probably took each side 3 minutes. To get nicely browned. Was delicious and looked great plated.
Thank you for this new Dover recipe for me! Gave me a great base. I used egg substitute. I added dill, garlic, dried parsley to the flour and flax seed meal mixture. (Just about 2 tbsp of flax seed meal). I used avocado oil to fry the fish after sprinkling salt and pepper. It was delicious and I'll be making this again.
I followed the recipe exactly and was really disappointed in the result! Two tablespoons of oil for a pound of sole wasn't enough. Using a cat iron skillet, med-high heat caused the coating to burn immediately
I used both butter and olive oil in the skillet. Instead of ground crackers, I used plain panko crumbs and added seasonings. Next time I'll try seasoned panko crumbs. Really loved the crispiness of the outside.
I have never seen Dover Sole in my grocery stores so I used Tilapia instead. First let me say that I am not a fan of the double coating but it really worked nicely in this recipe. I probably used more saltines than the recipe called for because the coating ended up much thicker than I had anticipated. It stuck perfectly though and also browned up so much nicer than bread crumbs. I can promise you that you will need much more oil for frying than the recipe calls for. My Tilapia required quite a bit more because it is not near as flat as Dover Sole but even 2 tablespoons isn't nearly enough to fry a pound of fish in. Loved the dill in here even though it accidentally went in with my saltine crackers and my only suggestion is that you give it a good squeeze of lemon after you take it out of the skillet.
Five stars for anything my kids will eat, and they devoured this! I added a pinch of dried parsley and a pinch of onion powder to the cracker crumbs just to give it a little more flavor than just the saltines.
Instead of egg I dredged them in silk creamy cashew milk. I used gluten free bread crumbs instead of salted crackers. I used pure virgin Olive Oil to fry. Served with Rice and Shiitake mushrooms sautéed in Olive Oil with 2 cloves of garlic when almost completely sautéed. It was freaking yum !
This was great ! I followed anther reviewers suggestion and added garlic salt and fresh parsley. I also used more oil and cooked only 2 or 3 minutes each side. Nice and crispy. Picky husband andv2 year old granddaughter loved it!
Good recipe. I followed the suggestions from others and used panko crumbs. I didn't have enough so I added some regular bread crumbs. For flavor I used some parsley, garlic and onion powder and a little salt. I also fried the fish in a mixture of butter and oil. Very yummy!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.