Apple Pie Granola

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This granola is so simple and uses ingredients you most likely already have at home! It literally tastes like apple pie (plus pecans!).

By Kears

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread oats onto a 10x15-inch jelly roll pan.

    Advertisement

  • Bake oats in the preheated oven until toasted, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Combine toasted oats, apples, pecans, butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a large bowl until evenly combined; spread onto jelly roll pan.

  • Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Stir raisins into granola and continue baking, stirring every 10 minutes, until oats granola is evenly browned, 20 to 25 minutes more. Cool granola to room temperature and stir until crumbly. Store granola in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 66.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2015
I did not make any changes and this has a pretty good taste; however I would not suggest adding in the pecans until maybe about the last 10 minutes because mine ended up getting burnt Read More

Most helpful critical review

the4taals
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/22/2016
I scaled to 3 cups of rolled oats as that is what I had omitted the pecans due to allergies and increased the raisins and apples which I used dried apples. It did not clump the way I like so I would play around with the sugar/butter ratios. I would also double the cinnamon as it wasn't spicy enough but smelled awesome while baking. I would also shorten the baking time or lower the temperature as mine browned too much for my liking. Added the raisins and dried apples in the last 15 minutes so they wouldn't scorch. Good basic recipe to play with. Read More
Helpful
(1)
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
the4taals
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/22/2016
I scaled to 3 cups of rolled oats as that is what I had omitted the pecans due to allergies and increased the raisins and apples which I used dried apples. It did not clump the way I like so I would play around with the sugar/butter ratios. I would also double the cinnamon as it wasn't spicy enough but smelled awesome while baking. I would also shorten the baking time or lower the temperature as mine browned too much for my liking. Added the raisins and dried apples in the last 15 minutes so they wouldn't scorch. Good basic recipe to play with. Read More
Helpful
(1)
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2015
I did not make any changes and this has a pretty good taste; however I would not suggest adding in the pecans until maybe about the last 10 minutes because mine ended up getting burnt Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022