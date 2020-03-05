Apple Pie Granola
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 293.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.4g 9 %
carbohydrates: 37.6g 12 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 16 %
sugars: 17.5g
fat: 15.2g 24 %
saturated fat: 6.2g 31 %
cholesterol: 22.9mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 274.6IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.7mg 1 %
folate: 10.8mcg 3 %
calcium: 36.8mg 4 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 48.1mg 17 %
potassium: 222.4mg 6 %
sodium: 66.9mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 137.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
