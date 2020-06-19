Yummy Pumpkin Scones

Here is a very simple pumpkin scone recipe, perfect for the holidays.

Recipe by JOSIE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Beat sugar, butter, and vanilla extract together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy. Add egg and beat well. Stir flour, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, and salt into creamed butter mixture until well mixed, kneading lightly. Cut dough into 1-inch squares and arrange on the baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until scones are risen, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 531.3mg. Full Nutrition
