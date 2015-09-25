Sandy's Primavera Casserole

1 of 15

Rating: 5 stars This turned out to be an excellent meatless meal. The only things I did differently was to add about 1/3 of a cup of chopped onions with the other vegetables and some shredded cheddar cheese to the sauce before mixing into the pasta. Even though my DH was looking for some meat he still took two big helpings. He suggested that the next time I make this I should add some cubed ham. I will definitely make this again with or without the ham! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Thanks Sandy excellent recipe. Colorful and tasty. Summer squash is not in season here so used zucchini. Also added carrots green beans and cauliflower. I also used small ditali pasta and thinking I should have used a larger type. The fresh basil is definitely a MUST! 4.75 Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent-doubled the recipe-added double or more vegetables. Instead of yellow squash used two medium zucchini and 8 oz. container of mushrooms and a red and yellow pepper. Didn't have grape tomatoes so used 5 ripe roma tomatoes(think they were better) Didn't have basil and did not miss it. Baked it a little longer as I used a 10 x l5 dish. Loved the crunchy topping. Good recipe for vegetarians and for anyone who loves vegetables. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted more common vegetables like carrots etc. and added some shredded cheddar cheese when simmering the flour and milk with the vegetables. What an easy way to have a nice thick delicious sauce. I also used plum tomatoes instead of cherry tomatoes. That freshness adds quite a nice zing. My husband said he gives this a 10.

Rating: 5 stars I added Indian eggplant carrots and doubled the asparagus. So good!

Rating: 5 stars This casserole is a popular choice at potluck dinners for vegetarians. I used frozen peas instead of fresh snap peas as that was what I had on hand.

Rating: 5 stars This is a versatile recipe. The ingredients come together beautifully. I really followed it as written and served it with roasted chicken.

Rating: 5 stars AWESOME! My daughter and I made this together...and with a few changes each time we continue to make it. The one change we do everytime is us a jar of light alfredo sauce instead of making the sauce by the recipe. We have then changed out the fresh vegetables in the recipe for whatever is fresh at the time. We have used combinations bell peppers asparagus broccoli yellow squash zucchini. carrots brussel sprouts snap peas green peas eggplant baby spinach oyster mushrooms and grape tomatoes. We have also substituted shrimp and bay scallops for chicken. This recipe is such a great base for lots of combinations. We will be making this recipe for years to come!