Sandy's Primavera Casserole

Rating: 4.93 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Feel free to swap in your favorite vegetables for the ones used here.

By SandyG

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
37 mins
total:
57 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
9 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook bell pepper, squash, and garlic, stirring occasionally, until pepper is crisp-tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Add snap peas and asparagus and cook, stirring, until asparagus is crisp-tender, 2 minutes more.

  • Put flour and salt in a bowl and whisk in milk until smooth. Add flour mixture to skillet and bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sauce is lightly thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Pour mixture over pasta and stir in tomatoes, 3/4 cup parmesan, and basil. Transfer to prepared baking dish and sprinkle with panko and remaining 1/4 cup parmesan. Bake until top is lightly golden and sauce is bubbling, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

This dish can be assembled several hours ahead and chilled until ready to bake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 18.2mg; sodium 654mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (15)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Phoebe
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2016
Thanks Sandy excellent recipe. Colorful and tasty. Summer squash is not in season here so used zucchini. Also added carrots green beans and cauliflower. I also used small ditali pasta and thinking I should have used a larger type. The fresh basil is definitely a MUST! 4.75 Read More
Helpful
(2)
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CHARMICHEAL
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2016
This turned out to be an excellent meatless meal. The only things I did differently was to add about 1/3 of a cup of chopped onions with the other vegetables and some shredded cheddar cheese to the sauce before mixing into the pasta. Even though my DH was looking for some meat he still took two big helpings. He suggested that the next time I make this I should add some cubed ham. I will definitely make this again with or without the ham! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Phoebe
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2016
Thanks Sandy excellent recipe. Colorful and tasty. Summer squash is not in season here so used zucchini. Also added carrots green beans and cauliflower. I also used small ditali pasta and thinking I should have used a larger type. The fresh basil is definitely a MUST! 4.75 Read More
Helpful
(2)
DOROTHY
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2016
Excellent-doubled the recipe-added double or more vegetables. Instead of yellow squash used two medium zucchini and 8 oz. container of mushrooms and a red and yellow pepper. Didn't have grape tomatoes so used 5 ripe roma tomatoes(think they were better) Didn't have basil and did not miss it. Baked it a little longer as I used a 10 x l5 dish. Loved the crunchy topping. Good recipe for vegetarians and for anyone who loves vegetables. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2015
I substituted more common vegetables like carrots etc. and added some shredded cheddar cheese when simmering the flour and milk with the vegetables. What an easy way to have a nice thick delicious sauce. I also used plum tomatoes instead of cherry tomatoes. That freshness adds quite a nice zing. My husband said he gives this a 10. Read More
jake vangilder
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2016
I added Indian eggplant carrots and doubled the asparagus. So good! Read More
krazycook
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2020
This casserole is a popular choice at potluck dinners for vegetarians. I used frozen peas instead of fresh snap peas as that was what I had on hand. Read More
Advertisement
Janet O'Connor
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2017
This is a versatile recipe. The ingredients come together beautifully. I really followed it as written and served it with roasted chicken. Read More
Kendrick
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2018
AWESOME! My daughter and I made this together...and with a few changes each time we continue to make it. The one change we do everytime is us a jar of light alfredo sauce instead of making the sauce by the recipe. We have then changed out the fresh vegetables in the recipe for whatever is fresh at the time. We have used combinations bell peppers asparagus broccoli yellow squash zucchini. carrots brussel sprouts snap peas green peas eggplant baby spinach oyster mushrooms and grape tomatoes. We have also substituted shrimp and bay scallops for chicken. This recipe is such a great base for lots of combinations. We will be making this recipe for years to come! Read More
Hamish
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2021
Delicious!! Swapped out a couple of veggies but other than that I followed the instructions and it turned out SO well. Can't wait to try it with different veggie combinations but using the entire butternut squash as the main one was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe! :) Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022