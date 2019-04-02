Tuna Casserole II

1 of 67

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Substituted one of the cans of cream of mushrooms with cream of chicken. Added a couple dollops of sour cream to the mix. Didn't bother with trying to julienne carrots, just chopped into small, somewhat flat, bits. Peeled the zucchini and did the same thing. Also sauteed chopped 1/2 onion with it. I don't know what fried onions are so I put a layer of crumbled potato chips on top instead which Hubby loved. I loved all the vegetables. I had planned to add canned mushrooms and forgot. Definitely would have added even more to the dish. Will also add a dash of pepper next time too -- personal taste. Great recipe. Will be making this often. Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars Was the best I've ever tried, but was a little too crumbly (not creamy) to get 5 stars. I would add some sour cream and maybe another can of cream of something to it. I left out the carrot but added some chopped onion to the mix. The fried onions on top were delicious! Oh and I will also use less than 12 oz. pasta next time. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I'm giving this a 5 IF you add the following: 1/2 onion and 3/4 c. sliced mushrooms to sauteed vegetables. Also, add 1/2 c. reduced fat sour cream and 1/2 c. milk to the mushroom soup & tuna mixture. This was a huge hit & the vegetables made it even better! Will definitely make again and again! One note: I didn't add green & red pepper 'cuz my family doesn't like them. Also, I only had three 3 pieces of string cheese to use for the mozzarella. So I shredded those & it was fine. For pasta I used 8 oz. noodles. I agree with othe reviewers that 12 oz. would have been too much. Thanks to the other reviewers for the tip on adding onion and mushrooms. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars delicious Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Rave reviews from everyone who ate it! I added a dided onion & celery and used 16 oz. of whole wheat pasta. This filled an 8x8 and a 13x9 inch pan! I covered with foil to bake then removed after 30 minutes to let the fried onions brown for about 10 minutes. Next time I'll add some sour cream and maybe more tuna and I'll dice my carrots smaller. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Very delicious. Makes tuna casserole much more exciting! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This was really good for a tuna casserole! I took some reviewers' suggestions though and would recommend making these changes: add at least a cup of mushrooms, maybe only use two carrots (way too many in the end product!), 1/2 cup onion, replace one cream of mushroom soup with cream of chicken, add a couple dollops of sour cream and a bit of milk when stirring the soup & tuna together.. finally, don't use an 8x8, use something longer so the casserole is thinner and there's more room for the toppings! Yummy! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This is a really great recipe. With the following changes I would give it five stars: I used 8oz of medium egg noodles. I also diced the carrots and zucchini as someone suggested added about a cup of fat free sour cream and about half a cup of milk (based on some of the other reviews) as well as some sliced fresh mushrooms and a chopped onion. When sauteing the vegetables I added about a teaspoon of salt free all-purpose seasoning. I didn't have any French fried onions and used seasoned bread crumbs in stead. I think it turned out great the color added by the vegetables makes it a winner in my book!! Will definitely make this again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I don't know that any tuna casserole is capable of 5 stars. This is a good one though. Helpful (7)