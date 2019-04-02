Tuna Casserole II

Rating: 4.28 stars
64 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Great recipe for summer--a quick supper. All you have to do is make a salad when this is in the oven.

By Stuart Pinsky

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings


Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Lightly fry the garlic, red and green pepper, carrots, and zucchini, stirring frequently, for 3 to 5 minutes.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the soup and tuna. Stir in the vegetables and the cooked pasta. Mix to combine well. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the cheese and fried onions over the top.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 30 minutes or until bubbly and slightly brown.

Cook's Note:

You can use cream of celery soup and Cheddar cheese for variations.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
627 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 69.4g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 1051.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (67)

Most helpful positive review

Loladear
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2003
Delicious! Substituted one of the cans of cream of mushrooms with cream of chicken. Added a couple dollops of sour cream to the mix. Didn't bother with trying to julienne carrots, just chopped into small, somewhat flat, bits. Peeled the zucchini and did the same thing. Also sauteed chopped 1/2 onion with it. I don't know what fried onions are so I put a layer of crumbled potato chips on top instead which Hubby loved. I loved all the vegetables. I had planned to add canned mushrooms and forgot. Definitely would have added even more to the dish. Will also add a dash of pepper next time too -- personal taste. Great recipe. Will be making this often. Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

jay
Rating: 3 stars
04/06/2003
Nothing special. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Loladear
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2003
Delicious! Substituted one of the cans of cream of mushrooms with cream of chicken. Added a couple dollops of sour cream to the mix. Didn't bother with trying to julienne carrots, just chopped into small, somewhat flat, bits. Peeled the zucchini and did the same thing. Also sauteed chopped 1/2 onion with it. I don't know what fried onions are so I put a layer of crumbled potato chips on top instead which Hubby loved. I loved all the vegetables. I had planned to add canned mushrooms and forgot. Definitely would have added even more to the dish. Will also add a dash of pepper next time too -- personal taste. Great recipe. Will be making this often. Read More
Helpful
(31)
CALIGAL76
Rating: 4 stars
08/18/2004
Was the best I've ever tried, but was a little too crumbly (not creamy) to get 5 stars. I would add some sour cream and maybe another can of cream of something to it. I left out the carrot but added some chopped onion to the mix. The fried onions on top were delicious! Oh and I will also use less than 12 oz. pasta next time. Read More
Helpful
(16)
NThea
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2008
I'm giving this a 5 IF you add the following: 1/2 onion and 3/4 c. sliced mushrooms to sauteed vegetables. Also, add 1/2 c. reduced fat sour cream and 1/2 c. milk to the mushroom soup & tuna mixture. This was a huge hit & the vegetables made it even better! Will definitely make again and again! One note: I didn't add green & red pepper 'cuz my family doesn't like them. Also, I only had three 3 pieces of string cheese to use for the mozzarella. So I shredded those & it was fine. For pasta I used 8 oz. noodles. I agree with othe reviewers that 12 oz. would have been too much. Thanks to the other reviewers for the tip on adding onion and mushrooms. Read More
Helpful
(16)
VANDORTHE
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2003
delicious Read More
Helpful
(15)
SPRING1ONU
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2007
Rave reviews from everyone who ate it! I added a dided onion & celery and used 16 oz. of whole wheat pasta. This filled an 8x8 and a 13x9 inch pan! I covered with foil to bake then removed after 30 minutes to let the fried onions brown for about 10 minutes. Next time I'll add some sour cream and maybe more tuna and I'll dice my carrots smaller. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Krista
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2003
Very delicious. Makes tuna casserole much more exciting! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Stuffy Jenks
Rating: 4 stars
09/28/2009
This was really good for a tuna casserole! I took some reviewers' suggestions though and would recommend making these changes: add at least a cup of mushrooms, maybe only use two carrots (way too many in the end product!), 1/2 cup onion, replace one cream of mushroom soup with cream of chicken, add a couple dollops of sour cream and a bit of milk when stirring the soup & tuna together.. finally, don't use an 8x8, use something longer so the casserole is thinner and there's more room for the toppings! Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Maria S
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2007
This is a really great recipe. With the following changes I would give it five stars: I used 8oz of medium egg noodles. I also diced the carrots and zucchini as someone suggested added about a cup of fat free sour cream and about half a cup of milk (based on some of the other reviews) as well as some sliced fresh mushrooms and a chopped onion. When sauteing the vegetables I added about a teaspoon of salt free all-purpose seasoning. I didn't have any French fried onions and used seasoned bread crumbs in stead. I think it turned out great the color added by the vegetables makes it a winner in my book!! Will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Amber
Rating: 4 stars
09/28/2009
I don't know that any tuna casserole is capable of 5 stars. This is a good one though. Read More
Helpful
(7)
jay
Rating: 3 stars
04/06/2003
Nothing special. Read More
Helpful
(5)
