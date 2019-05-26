Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Bake
This is a delicious pasta casserole that my boss's wife cooked and sent with him for us all to share. It is really creamy and delicious! It does not taste at all like pumpkin!
This is a delicious pasta casserole that my boss's wife cooked and sent with him for us all to share. It is really creamy and delicious! It does not taste at all like pumpkin!
Very good casserole! I made it as the recipe was written, except I used tricolor rotini (very pretty for fall!), and used half and half instead of cream. The consistency was fine, and we loved the flavor! I'm passing it on to friends!Read More
Very good casserole! I made it as the recipe was written, except I used tricolor rotini (very pretty for fall!), and used half and half instead of cream. The consistency was fine, and we loved the flavor! I'm passing it on to friends!
I loved this recipe! So very easy to make and my entire family enjoyed. I didn't have the bacon to add and still very yummy!!
I also did not think this would be good but I had to try it. we loved it. The only thing I didn't have was red pepper flakes so not sure if it made a difference. Also makes a lot def sharing my leftovers with the rest of the family.
I had some pumpkin in my fridge that I needed to use and when i saw this recipe I was a little skeptical. It was AMAZING. So good we couldnt stop eating. Thank you so much for sharing!! :)
Very satisfying dish. For personal preferences, omitted the onions and Italian seasoning, and just seasoned how my husband and I like. Also subbed cooked butternut squash for the pumpkin, and sour cream (with a little pasta water) for the cream. Proportions and timing kept the same, but halved the recipe for just the two of us. I'll make this again.
Made this for 75 preschoolers at work. Big hit! Perfect type of recipe to adjust for large quantities.
Made this with left over pumpkin from our jack-o'-lanterns ! You'd never guess there is pumpkin in it. There red pepper flakes give it just the right hint of spice, Even my 6 and 12 year old kids gave it a thumbs up! Delicous!
This was awesome! I doubled the bacon and put a layer of provolone under the Parmesan.
This was easy to make and very tasty. Could not really taste the pumpkin.
I will admit, I did not have high hopes for this recipe at all! I almost wondered if it would even be edible... But I decided to make it since I had all the ingredients and I was trying to "cook out of my pantry" WOW!!! It's actually amazing and tastes delicious!!! No changes, it may not be a recipe I will repeat every month but I definitely will repeat it!
Followed the recipe exactly. Delicious! My husband loved it & he is not a big pumpkin fan. Don't taste the pumpkin, it just makes it creamy.
Wow! This is incredible! I wanted to make it because of the unusual combination of ingredients and it will be a dish I make again. I wouldn’t change a thing. Using tri-colored rotini is a great way to make it look appealing.
Excellent. I used pumpkin ravioli so I omitted the pumpkin and I used pork sausage (that’s what I had)
It was very good. Used chicken italian sausage. Used thyme, basil and oregano in place of italian seasoning. Used ff 1/2 & 1/2 instead of heavy cream. Didn't take the time to cook it in pan long enough t hicken it, but it thickened nicely in the oven.
Delicious! Creamy with just a hint of spice from the red pepper flakes (the cream really tones that down). Only variation we made was using gluten-free pasta. We will definitely be making this again.
This was delicious and a lovely change from our usual pasta dishes. We eat pasta once or twice a week and will definitely add this one to our rotation. Being lactose intolerant, I substituted 3/4c plain almond milk for the cream and used 1/2c parm on the bake then let the non-lactose intolerant family add their parm at the table. Also omitted bacon for fat reduction. Didn't miss it, but I'm sure it would be good (obviously, it's bacon). Also sliced the onion, rather than dice, for a little added texture, just as a personal preference, and used chicken sausage (lower fat, my stomach is weak). Would be excellent with a little shredded mozzarella baked as well, for the non-lactose intolerant folks. Wonderful flavor, creamy texture, and easy ingredients that are generally on hand or easy to store in the pantry make this a keeper for easy weeknights or to impress company.
delicious, a bit of kick. Our youth group students loved it
Delicious. I used half n half. Only change would be to reduce the red pepper a tad for company. My family Ioves spicy, but grandma couldn’ t take the heat.
We did like this recipe but in an effort to lighten it up made some changes. I substituted milk for the heavy cream and omitted the bacon. Since I used hot Italian turkey sausage, I left out the red pepper flakes. I added 3 cups of butternut squash chopped into 1/2" cubes and sauteed with the onion and garlic. I also halved the salt and it was still plenty salty due to the sausage, cheese and chicken broth. Also, I used sage and pumpkin pie seasoning in place of the Italian seasoning. The sauce thickened beautifully. I will make this again.
Delicious and easy. I generally followed the recipe but used a bit more bacon, onion and Parmesan than it called for. I also had sausage links rather than ground sausage so cut it into rounds. The red pepper flakes add just the right amount of heat. I do think that you can detect just a bit of pumpkin in the dish... it’s not overpowering, but it’s there!
So good! Everyone fought over the left overs! Just enough kick!
I wasn’t expecting much from this recipe but it really surprised me. The pumpkin flavour is very subtle. I did add a bit of extra bacon, which I really enjoyed and a bit of cheddar cheese to make it a bit more Mac-and-cheese-esque. It was REALLY good! Can’t wait to eat the leftovers!
This was delicious. We are moving towards more pumpkin based pasta dishes and away from tomato. I did put my own spin on this recipe. First, we make our own chicken stock. Also, I added 2 tbsp organic raw unbleached cane sugar crystals. 1 tbsp nutmeg, 1 tbsp fennel (from our garden), thinly sliced zucchini, diced yellow squash, mushroom pieces. The sausage got changed to 1/2 lb sweet Italian and a 1/2 lb mild. It's what we had in the freezer. This dish is simply delicious.