Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Bake

25 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a delicious pasta casserole that my boss's wife cooked and sent with him for us all to share. It is really creamy and delicious! It does not taste at all like pumpkin!

By Sheri Miller

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook the rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.

  • Cook and stir sausage in a skillet over medium heat until browned and crumbly, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain sausage on paper towels and reserve 2 tablespoons grease in the skillet. Add oil to grease in the skillet; cook and stir onion, garlic, and red pepper flakes in the hot oil-grease until onion is soft, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir chicken broth, pumpkin, bacon, Italian seasoning, and salt into onion mixture; bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir cream and sausage into broth mixture and simmer until creamy and thickened, about 5 minutes. Add rotini and gently toss. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish and top with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling and golden brown, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 35.1g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 992.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/22/2022