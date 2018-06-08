Egg Foo Young

1 of 39

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Quick little cheat tip on sauce? If you are pressed for time like I always am, buy a jar of chicken gravy. Heat it up. Mix a few teaspoons of soy sauce with it. Nobody will know the difference! :o) Helpful (224)

Rating: 4 stars Figured out how to make nice patties! Mix your cooked veggies and shrimp in with eggs mixture and then drop into the pan! I was able to get nice brown patties. I also used the chicken gravy & soy sauce trick! I am too impressed with myself! Helpful (111)

Rating: 5 stars Very authentic and really tasty. I did add soy sauce to the egg mixture and I substituted ham for the shrimp. It was a very simple yet excellent meal. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (65)

Rating: 4 stars All your missing is a gravy recipe All foo youngs that i've ever eaten have come with gravy. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This is my husband's absolute favorite dish when going out for Chinese and this recipe is the real deal!!! We followed the recipe but chose imitation crab instead of the shrimp and omitted the salt. We decided to make one big pancake and flipped it over into another skillet. We also used the super easy sauce using 1 1/2 c. chicken broth, 2 Tbl. corn starch, 2 Tbl lite soy and a pinch of sugar. Never would have dreamed this dish could be so easy, but I will DEFINITELY MAKE THIS AGAIN AND AGAIN!!! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Much much better than I expected. My husband loved it too!!! And it was very easy and fast to prepare! Bravo! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Very authentic...but very easy to prepare. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was an excellent egg foo yung. I only used a sprinkle of salt instead of the whole teaspoon and it was plenty salty for us. Next time I would totally omit the salt and perhaps sub some light soy sauce for some of the real. Very Yummy!!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This was so easy to make but I can't figure out how to end up with a nice patty like the restaurant. Mine falls apart easily. Also I need the gravy recipe to compete the meal. Helpful (13)