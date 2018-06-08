Egg Foo Young

Rating: 4.43 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an easy recipe to make at home. Green onion, celery, bean sprouts and shrimp sauteed in soy sauce and combined with egg.

By sal

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a skillet over medium heat, heat sesame oil and lightly fry the onions, celery and sprouts. Stir in cornstarch and add shrimp, soy sauce and salt. Stir until well blended. Remove from heat and transfer to a bowl.

  • Return the pan to the heat, and add the beaten eggs. Fry the eggs while stirring gently. Return the vegetable and shrimp mixture to the pan while the eggs are still liquid. Finish frying until eggs are fully cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 461.6mg; sodium 1312.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (39)

Most helpful positive review

mudbugs
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2006
Excellent! Quick little cheat tip on sauce? If you are pressed for time like I always am, buy a jar of chicken gravy. Heat it up. Mix a few teaspoons of soy sauce with it. Nobody will know the difference! :o) Read More
Helpful
(224)

Most helpful critical review

jctnact
Rating: 3 stars
07/09/2010
Not bad! A good tip to make really nice patties is to mix the veggies w/ the egg and spoon onto a pan on low-med heat. Do not touch them for a minute or two and then flip. They should come out perfectly golden brown and in one piece! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
johns wife
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2009
Figured out how to make nice patties! Mix your cooked veggies and shrimp in with eggs mixture and then drop into the pan! I was able to get nice brown patties. I also used the chicken gravy & soy sauce trick! I am too impressed with myself! Read More
Helpful
(111)
HOWARDALUM
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2003
Very authentic and really tasty. I did add soy sauce to the egg mixture and I substituted ham for the shrimp. It was a very simple yet excellent meal. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(65)
jim van
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2006
All your missing is a gravy recipe All foo youngs that i've ever eaten have come with gravy. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Nancy Ball
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2011
This is my husband's absolute favorite dish when going out for Chinese and this recipe is the real deal!!! We followed the recipe but chose imitation crab instead of the shrimp and omitted the salt. We decided to make one big pancake and flipped it over into another skillet. We also used the super easy sauce using 1 1/2 c. chicken broth, 2 Tbl. corn starch, 2 Tbl lite soy and a pinch of sugar. Never would have dreamed this dish could be so easy, but I will DEFINITELY MAKE THIS AGAIN AND AGAIN!!! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Cristi Zbella
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2003
Excellent! Much much better than I expected. My husband loved it too!!! And it was very easy and fast to prepare! Bravo! Read More
Helpful
(19)
MAGGY29
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2003
Great recipe! Very authentic...but very easy to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(15)
COOKER476
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2005
This was an excellent egg foo yung. I only used a sprinkle of salt instead of the whole teaspoon and it was plenty salty for us. Next time I would totally omit the salt and perhaps sub some light soy sauce for some of the real. Very Yummy!!! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Vanessa B.
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2007
This was so easy to make but I can't figure out how to end up with a nice patty like the restaurant. Mine falls apart easily. Also I need the gravy recipe to compete the meal. Read More
Helpful
(13)
