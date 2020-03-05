Josey's Pumpkin Spice Bread In a Jar

I give this sticky, moist, sweet bread every Christmas to friends and family, and donate a batch or two to our Church's Christmas Fair. Everyone raves. It's delicious!

By Nalas Mama

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
8 pints
Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Liberally spray 8 pint-size wide mouth canning jars with cooking spray.

  • Beat brown sugar and butter together in a stand mixer until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes; beat in pumpkin and eggs until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground cinnamon, and ground ginger together in a bowl until well blended. Stir flour mixture into pumpkin mixture until combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir pecans into batter.

  • Spoon batter evenly into 8 canning jars, filling half-way. Place jars on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a tooth pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately place lids on jars.

Per Serving:
406 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 71.5g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 56.2mg; sodium 258.9mg. Full Nutrition
