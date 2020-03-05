Asian-Themed Beef and Rice Noodle Soup

8.14.16 I had some london broil in the freezer, so I used that rather than round steak. Sliced it partially frozen, as thinly as I could, and the beef was so tender it just about melted in my mouth. The broth has the perfect combination of ingredients and is so flavorful. You definitely know it’s Asian, but it doesn’t reach up and smack you in the face either; subtle may be a good word. With all of the veggies and pasta, it is a thick soup (I liked that), but if you’d prefer a thinner consistency, you certainly could just add more beef broth. Islandartist, fabulous soup, LOVED everything about it.
This is quite tasty. I didn’t cut the noodles, leaving them intact. I added a dash of white pepper and tripled the Sriracha. Thank you for the recipe.
I double the recipe. I used left over prime rib and added small broccoli florets. My family loved it!
It had a great flavor. The noodles were very mushy which turned the kids off. Next time I'll make the noodles separately and add them as we eat the soup.
I didn t have any sirracha and I added sesame oil to the serving. Very good. I will make it again!
I added 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Also 8 extra oz. of beef broth. Very good.
Loved it! My daughters ask me to make it over and over!
Definitely needs pepper or more Sirachna. Also I would shred the carrots next time to keep veggies consistent. Used ground celery seed vs chopped celery. It was good. I think these changes would make 5 star.
very tasty but not spicy enough