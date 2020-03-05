Asian-Themed Beef and Rice Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.59 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A wonderful soup for using up leftover steak with a kick of ginger. Try not to eat the entire pot before anyone else shows up for dinner!

By Islandartist

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a stock pot over medium heat and cook and stir steak until it begins to brown, about 2 minutes; season with onion powder and garlic powder. Stir chopped onion into steak mixture; cook and stir until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir beef broth, brown sugar, soy sauce, ginger, and sriracha sauce into beef mixture; bring to a rolling boil. Reduce mixture to a simmer, and stir in rice noodles, carrots, cabbage, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, and celery; cover and simmer on low, stirring occasionally, until rice noodles are tender, about 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 69.2g; fat 5g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 1403.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

windywyo
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2019
I double the recipe. I used left over prime rib and added small broccoli florets. My family loved it!
(3)

Most helpful critical review

basia k
Rating: 3 stars
02/17/2017
very tasty but not spicy enough
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2016
8.14.16 I had some london broil in the freezer, so I used that rather than round steak. Sliced it partially frozen, as thinly as I could, and the beef was so tender it just about melted in my mouth. The broth has the perfect combination of ingredients and is so flavorful. You definitely know it's Asian, but it doesn't reach up and smack you in the face either; subtle may be a good word. With all of the veggies and pasta, it is a thick soup (I liked that), but if you'd prefer a thinner consistency, you certainly could just add more beef broth. Islandartist, fabulous soup, LOVED everything about it.
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2017
This is quite tasty. I didn't cut the noodles, leaving them intact. I added a dash of white pepper and tripled the Sriracha. Thank you for the recipe.
windywyo
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2019
I double the recipe. I used left over prime rib and added small broccoli florets. My family loved it!
Posha
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2018
Delicious
Dawn
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2017
It had a great flavor. The noodles were very mushy which turned the kids off. Next time I'll make the noodles separately and add them as we eat the soup.
Kitty
Rating: 4 stars
11/22/2019
I didn t have any sirracha and I added sesame oil to the serving. Very good. I will make it again!
Kathy Prettie
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2018
I added 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Also 8 extra oz. of beef broth. Very good.
Ann
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2019
Loved it! My daughters ask me to make it over and over!
Kabee
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2018
Definitely needs pepper or more Sirachna. Also I would shred the carrots next time to keep veggies consistent. Used ground celery seed vs chopped celery. It was good. I think these changes would make 5 star.
basia k
Rating: 3 stars
02/17/2017
very tasty but not spicy enough
