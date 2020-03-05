Chewy Pecan Squares
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 163.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.2g 4 %
carbohydrates: 25.2g 8 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 3 %
sugars: 18.6g
fat: 6.5g 10 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 6 %
cholesterol: 31mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 82.3IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 5.1mcg 1 %
calcium: 38.6mg 4 %
iron: 0.8mg 4 %
magnesium: 8.2mg 3 %
potassium: 68mg 2 %
sodium: 153.2mg 6 %
calories from fat: 58.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved