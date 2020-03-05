Chewy Pecan Squares

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Deliciously chewy squares, similar to brownies minus the chocolate!

By DebAC



prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings


Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Mix brown sugar, baking mix, eggs, pecans, margarine, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; spread into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until brown and bubbling, 25 to 30 minutes. Cut into 2-inch squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 153.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
mariegg
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2017
2 cups white sugar plus 2 TB molasses makes the brown sugar in this recipe. Read More
