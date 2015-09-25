Maple Ginger Cranberry Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 78.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.3g 1 %
carbohydrates: 20g 7 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 9 %
sugars: 14.4g
fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 56.9IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 13.4mg 22 %
folate: 5.2mcg 1 %
calcium: 16.3mg 2 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 6.4mg 2 %
potassium: 99.1mg 3 %
sodium: 5.8mg
calories from fat: 1.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved