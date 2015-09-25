Maple Ginger Cranberry Sauce

This is a modern twist on a classic that is not overly sweet. Refrigerate until ready to use. Can be served warm or cold.

By Danielle Walquist Lynch

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook and stir apple cider in a saucepan over medium-low heat until cider is reduced by half, about 10 minutes.

  • Combine reduced apple cider, cranberries, orange juice, maple syrup, ginger, allspice, and cinnamon in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until cranberries have burst and sauce is thickened, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.8mg. Full Nutrition
