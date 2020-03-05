White Chocolate Cranberry Cheesecake Cookie Bars

Dried cranberries and white chocolate chips are part of the cookie crust.

By shackbart

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cookie Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat brown sugar and butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add 1 egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and almond extract; mix until combined. Stir flour and salt into creamed mixture until crust mixture is well combined; fold in white chocolate chips and dried cranberries. Press crust mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  • Beat sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese together in a bowl using an electric mixer until well combined. Add 2 eggs, lemon zest, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; beat well. Spread cream cheese mixture over crust mixture.

  • Whisk cherry preserves in a small bowl until runny. Drop spoonfuls of cherry preserves over cream cheese mixture layer. Lightly draw a knife through cream cheese mixture creating a swirling pattern.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheesecake is lightly browned and crust pulls away from sides of dish, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool and refrigerate before serving, at least 1 hour.

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 50.4mg; sodium 106.9mg. Full Nutrition
