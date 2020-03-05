Mini Pecan Pie

Rating: Unrated
Great dessert or snack if you're not on a diet.

By RLADKINS05

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen pies
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese and margarine together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Slowly add flour and continually mix until dough is smooth. Refrigerate mixture for 15 minutes.

  • Beat brown sugar, egg, cinnamon, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth; add pecans and stir.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 24 mini muffin cups.

  • Spoon dough, about 1 tablespoon per pie, into each muffin cup. Press dough into the bottom and up the sides of each cup, creating a pie shell. Fill each shell with pecan mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pies are set, about 30 minutes. Cool pies on waxed paper.

  • Melt chocolate in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly. Dip a fork into melted chocolate and drizzle over pies.

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 12.9mg; sodium 128.7mg. Full Nutrition
