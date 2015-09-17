Coconut Oil Frosting

Rating: 3.64 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

A small recipe I improvised while for my lactose-intolerant friend.

By Jessica Chin

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Microwave coconut oil until melted, 30 to 45 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Beat coconut oil, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl with a hand mixer until desired consistency is reached.

Cook's Note:

For a richer flavor but still coconuty taste, substitute 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup coconut oil for the coconut oil.

You can use either refined of unrefined coconut oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 18.2g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jane Prestigiacomo Gramza
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2016
I made a version of this. I used half butter as well as the coconut oil. 1/2 C.sugar 1 1/2 TBS.flour 1/3 C.barely warm milk & 1 tsp vanilla. Turns out wonderful. Light and fluffy like whip cream! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

bethe811
Rating: 2 stars
02/01/2018
Definitely oily. I started with powdered sugar and vanilla and gradually added the coconut oil. The oil soaked into the powdered sugar very quickly and I only added a couple of tablespoons before I switched tactics and started adding coffee creamer (also lactose free for my mother-in-law) until the consistency was to my liking. Read More
Helpful
(3)
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jane Prestigiacomo Gramza
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2016
I made a version of this. I used half butter as well as the coconut oil. 1/2 C.sugar 1 1/2 TBS.flour 1/3 C.barely warm milk & 1 tsp vanilla. Turns out wonderful. Light and fluffy like whip cream! Read More
Helpful
(9)
bethe811
Rating: 2 stars
02/01/2018
Definitely oily. I started with powdered sugar and vanilla and gradually added the coconut oil. The oil soaked into the powdered sugar very quickly and I only added a couple of tablespoons before I switched tactics and started adding coffee creamer (also lactose free for my mother-in-law) until the consistency was to my liking. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Cheri
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2019
I made this recipe as written. It turned out so good! Didn’t use liquid coconut oil, used the solidified oil and it didn’t turn out oily at all. Didn’t add any other ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
LindaO
Rating: 1 stars
09/01/2016
Did not like it. Too oily. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Marilynn
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2016
I made it but I used equal parts of real room temperature butter to coconut oil paste and blended it well till light and fluffy and well mixed. Then I added vanilla and coconut extract blended more and added 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream mixed on medium then slowly added confectioners Sugar. Till desired consistency. Oh my they were delish.. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Karyl Shand Askew
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2019
great base. I used half and half of butter and coconut oil melted in the microwave as suggested. to get it too cream, I added about 1.5 tbls of warmed almond milk. it does have a wonderful coconut flavor. this is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Reesry18
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2020
Great little recipe - took awhile to get the consistency I liked.... so I let adding the powdered the sugar until it sufficed. It isn’t a creamy kind of frosting, there are lumps but if you whisk it enough, the lumps gets smaller and looks nice. Read More
Mary_S
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2016
I didn't try melting the coconut oil... mistake.. need to do that. to fix the really dry crumbly start I added equal part of veg. shortening and a few teaspoons of almond milk. I also added artificial strawberry flavoring to match my strawberry cupcakes. I probably added powedered sugar in the ratio suggested here but I have made the wilton's icing so many times I kind of know how to judge sugar to fat to liquid ratios to get a good product. This tasted better than wiltons due to the coconut flavor. Read More
Simone
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2019
Turned out as expected go my gluten free cake. I just added 2/3 c powdered cocoa for chocolate frosting. The whole point for me is the better fat content. I don t do any sugar so this tasted excellent. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022