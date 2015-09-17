Coconut Oil Frosting

1 of 12

Rating: 4 stars I made a version of this. I used half butter as well as the coconut oil. 1/2 C.sugar 1 1/2 TBS.flour 1/3 C.barely warm milk & 1 tsp vanilla. Turns out wonderful. Light and fluffy like whip cream! Helpful (9)

Rating: 2 stars Definitely oily. I started with powdered sugar and vanilla and gradually added the coconut oil. The oil soaked into the powdered sugar very quickly and I only added a couple of tablespoons before I switched tactics and started adding coffee creamer (also lactose free for my mother-in-law) until the consistency was to my liking. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe as written. It turned out so good! Didn’t use liquid coconut oil, used the solidified oil and it didn’t turn out oily at all. Didn’t add any other ingredients. Helpful (3)

Rating: 1 stars Did not like it. Too oily. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made it but I used equal parts of real room temperature butter to coconut oil paste and blended it well till light and fluffy and well mixed. Then I added vanilla and coconut extract blended more and added 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream mixed on medium then slowly added confectioners Sugar. Till desired consistency. Oh my they were delish.. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars great base. I used half and half of butter and coconut oil melted in the microwave as suggested. to get it too cream, I added about 1.5 tbls of warmed almond milk. it does have a wonderful coconut flavor. this is a keeper. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Great little recipe - took awhile to get the consistency I liked.... so I let adding the powdered the sugar until it sufficed. It isn’t a creamy kind of frosting, there are lumps but if you whisk it enough, the lumps gets smaller and looks nice.

Rating: 4 stars I didn't try melting the coconut oil... mistake.. need to do that. to fix the really dry crumbly start I added equal part of veg. shortening and a few teaspoons of almond milk. I also added artificial strawberry flavoring to match my strawberry cupcakes. I probably added powedered sugar in the ratio suggested here but I have made the wilton's icing so many times I kind of know how to judge sugar to fat to liquid ratios to get a good product. This tasted better than wiltons due to the coconut flavor.