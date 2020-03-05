Glazed Rutabagas

Rating: 4.14 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is an excellent recipe for an often overlooked and unpopular root vegetable. Even folks who dislike Rutabagas love this delicious dish. Added bonus is this is a great way to introduce this vegetable to kids. A Southern staple with a sweet Asian twist!

By Michele Etling

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over low heat; add brown sugar and cook and stir until brown sugar has dissolved. Stir water and soy sauce into butter mixture, increase heat to medium-high, and bring mixture to a boil. Stir in chopped rutabaga and return to boil.

  • Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, stirring frequently, until liquid is absorbed, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 1974.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Joan Hall
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2016
Thanks to this recipe my family of seven will be eating rutabagas. BIG HIT!! I think the first time I tried rutabagas it may have been from a can--EW! I was reluctant to try rutabaga in general. Thanks to my toddler's insistence we bought a rutabaga. (We were playing around with "R" words at the grocery store.) At home I jumped on my computer and this recipe looked promising. My rutabaga was on the smaller side (I didn't want to be wasteful if we didn't like rutabagas). I dumped the other ingredients together to melt/blend; otherwise I followed the directions. I didn't time my simmer but I waited until the rutabaga was tender. It's a good side dish to have simmering while preparing other things. THANK YOU for sharing this recipe.
Most helpful critical review

violingirl
Rating: 1 stars
12/06/2018
Not sure what went wrong. Quickly scorched in spite of burner on medium. Maybe my electric stove is in the hotter side. Disappointed.
Joan Hall
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2016
Thanks to this recipe my family of seven will be eating rutabagas. BIG HIT!! I think the first time I tried rutabagas it may have been from a can--EW! I was reluctant to try rutabaga in general. Thanks to my toddler's insistence we bought a rutabaga. (We were playing around with "R" words at the grocery store.) At home I jumped on my computer and this recipe looked promising. My rutabaga was on the smaller side (I didn't want to be wasteful if we didn't like rutabagas). I dumped the other ingredients together to melt/blend; otherwise I followed the directions. I didn't time my simmer but I waited until the rutabaga was tender. It's a good side dish to have simmering while preparing other things. THANK YOU for sharing this recipe.
Tina Nielsen Yeagley
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2016
Great recipe! I did use less brown sugar the recipe says "or to taste." My husband really loved it I did too.
violingirl
Rating: 1 stars
12/06/2018
Not sure what went wrong. Quickly scorched in spite of burner on medium. Maybe my electric stove is in the hotter side. Disappointed.
Emily
Rating: 1 stars
07/01/2017
This did not go over well at my house. The soy sauce was too much and an odd flavor for this vegetable. Only 1 out of 8 people who tried it liked it. I simmered this for over an 1 and 30 minutes and it was barely soft. It took so long! I was sad because I had high hopes for this recipe because of the reviews. It smells great cooking but I could only eat a few pieces.
Toni
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2020
Great Recipe.
Amanda Goins-Tscheiner
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2020
I made this recipe just as written. It turned out absolutely delicious. The flavors don't smell like they are going to meld well when you first start cooking it, but as the rutabaga sits in the sauce and absorbs the sweetness, it changes. The recipe is super easy as well. The hardest part was cutting the stubborn rutabaga! 2 thumbs up. We partnered this with rice, and it made a nice alternative dinner for us.
kim
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2017
delicious trying with coconut oil next time
Jess Elkhorn
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2018
I found the recipe easy to follow and the results were great. Will definitely make this again. Great flavor! Seems like the balance between cooking time and liquid used is key. It will make a great side dish when visiting during the holidays!
Shon Jones
Rating: 3 stars
08/26/2020
The directions were easy to follow. As is, this is too sweet for me. I would reduce the sugar the next time that I make this.
