Carne Adovada

This dish has quite a kick to it! I followed the recipe as close as I could, only adding sauteed onions in with the garlic and using tomato juice instead of water. I took another reviewers advice and adapted it to the crockpot. I braised the pork stew meat in the oil, added it to the crockpot, then sauteed the onion and garlic and layered it over the pork meat, then added the tomato sauce to the hot pan and scraped all those good bits off the pan before adding the spices. After pouring the sauce over the pork meat, I cooked this meat on high for most of the morning. By dinner time, it was perfect. Nicely flavored with quite a kick. We ate these wrapped up in soft taco tortillas with all the fixin's. Good stuff! I'd make it again. It's kind of like eating chili, but it's not chili. NOTE: I had help with this recipe because I didn't know the difference between chili powders. I grew up with the knowledge there was only one kind of chili powder. Not so. If you go to your "ethnic" or "mexican" section of your supermarket, you'll see a portion of mexican spices hanging on j-hooks in cellophane packages. They do have different kinds of chili powder and it is marked very clearly on the package. I used the New Mexico chili powder that's called for in this recipe. A whole cellophane package is the right amount for this recipe. I cannot stress enough that you don't want to use a regular hot chili powder for this recipe, unless you're into that sort of thing. It'll be epically hot.