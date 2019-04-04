Carne Adovada
This is a wonderful, melt in your mouth recipe for Carne Adovada. My family absolutely loves it and I am sure you will too.
My husband and I grew up in New Mexico and this is exactly right! The trick is to use lard!! I doubled the recipe for a 4 pound pork tenderloin, as we like extra sauce. I cubed the meat, put it in the icebox overnight and then cooked in the Crockpot for 8 hours on low.Read More
I don't know what made this turn out so unpalatable, but I didn't like it at all. The sauce ingredients smelled WONDERFUL while simmering on the stovetop, but when the dish came out of the oven, despite looking appetizing, it tasted bad plus it was very salty. Possibly because I used "chili powder" instead of plain red chile powder. I picked the pork out of the sauce and put it back in the oven with some juice leftover from cooking refried beans and cooked a while longer, so I at least had seasoned pork to go with the dinner, but I know nobody would have eaten it in the original sauce.Read More
I live in New Mexico and have had many versions of Carne Adovada I do have my favorites from the Frontier and other small family owned restaurants and I must say I was very pleased with Delilahs Carne and will continue to prepare it.....I even used the same receipe for making the filling for my tamales......draining some of the liquid...they were a great hit.....thanks Delilah.....
Delicious and very tender. Living in New Mexico and being used to spicy food, the second time I made this, I boosted the chile powder up to 6 tablespoons. To my family, it doesn't increase the heat, just the flavor. Also, 2 teaspoons of salt are just about right. Pork loin was on sale (and leaner than stew meat), so I used that instead. Most restaurants here make carne adovada too hot, but this recipe is just right. It's a family favorite (though there are never enough leftovers).
This dish has quite a kick to it! I followed the recipe as close as I could, only adding sauteed onions in with the garlic and using tomato juice instead of water. I took another reviewers advice and adapted it to the crockpot. I braised the pork stew meat in the oil, added it to the crockpot, then sauteed the onion and garlic and layered it over the pork meat, then added the tomato sauce to the hot pan and scraped all those good bits off the pan before adding the spices. After pouring the sauce over the pork meat, I cooked this meat on high for most of the morning. By dinner time, it was perfect. Nicely flavored with quite a kick. We ate these wrapped up in soft taco tortillas with all the fixin's. Good stuff! I'd make it again. It's kind of like eating chili, but it's not chili. NOTE: I had help with this recipe because I didn't know the difference between chili powders. I grew up with the knowledge there was only one kind of chili powder. Not so. If you go to your "ethnic" or "mexican" section of your supermarket, you'll see a portion of mexican spices hanging on j-hooks in cellophane packages. They do have different kinds of chili powder and it is marked very clearly on the package. I used the New Mexico chili powder that's called for in this recipe. A whole cellophane package is the right amount for this recipe. I cannot stress enough that you don't want to use a regular hot chili powder for this recipe, unless you're into that sort of thing. It'll be epically hot.
This was very good, I didnt have time to marinade, and it still turned out delicious. I used california chile powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and oregano. I seasoned well, placed on a baking sheet, and drizzled lightly over the meat with veg oil. I baked on 375 for 20 mins, and broiled each side for about 5 mins each side, or until they were nice and broiled on the outside, and chopped into pieces and made taquieria style tacos out of them with onion, cilantro, cabbage/or lettuce, chile, and lemon. MMMMMM so good, the meat had so much flavor, i bet even after marinading its even more delicious!
My family raved about this! Used lard instead of canola oil as a previous reviewer suggested. Used pork shoulder and added one medium onion, finely chopped. DON'T FORGET TO COVER IT BEFORE PUTTING IN THE OVEN...the recipe doesn't say anything and I ruined my first batch by not covering (I should have known better, though). Served with homemade corn tortillas, black beans and sour cream ~ Yum!
Terrific recipe, but very salty - next time I will use only 1 TEASPOON of salt and not the 1 tablespoon listed. Otherwise, a very easy, delicious, authentic recipe.
Very good. I marinated the meat overnight and put it in my crock pot in the morning. When I got home from work, all I had to do was shread the beef and fix the toppings. I only used 1 tsp of salt and it was fine. I also used a beef roast instead of pork. It wasn't as tender as I had hoped, but it may have just been the cut of the meat.
I made this following the recipe exactly, except I couldn't find "New Mexico red chili" at the store and had to use regular red chili. My husband said it was his favorite thing that I have ever made in 8 years and that his Mexican grandma would love it - the ultimate compliment. Our friends thought it was awesome too. Thanks for the great recipe.
Very good! It disappeared quickly on X-mas Eve. I do suggest less salt though.
OH SO EASY AND OH SO TASTY!!! EVERYONE TOOK HOME THE RECIPE. JUST SERVED IT IN FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SPANISH RICE FRIDAY AND THOSE SERVED WANT TO PREPARE IT TODAY SUNDAY FOR THEIR FAMILIES. STARTED IT IN THE CROCKPOT WHILE AT WORK AND FINISHED IT OFF IN THE OVEN FOR A CARMALIZED LOOK AND TEXTURE. WILL TRY IT NEXT WITH CHEESE ENCHILADAS.
I live in NM, so I was looking for a recipe that tasted right. And this one is amazing!!!!! I do recommend covering the meat while you cook it. Otherwise it gets super dry. Also, doubling the chile if you like to have a lot of sauce with your carne.
One of the best Carne Adovada I've ever eaten, said my husband, who orders it in every restaurant that offers it. The pork was tender and the flavor was superb, spicy but not so hot you couldn't enjoy it. I used 4 tablespoons of New Mexico chile powder but varied it from mild Hatch to extra hot Hatch. I also used just 1 teaspoon of salt thinking tablespoon was a typo. I served it with rice and pinto beans. What a meal! Thank you, Delilah, for an absolutely delicious dish.
This was an excellent recipe! I didn't change a thing! However, I would like a little more heat so next time I may add a little cayenne pepper. This is a keeper! Thanks!
Fabulous! I haven't had this since I returned from New Mexico two years ago. I tried this in the crockpot using a pork butt roast with great results. Also took earlier suggestions and reduced the salt and used 4 heaping tablespoons of New Mexico Chile. By the way, if you have trouble finding New Mexico, it (and other New Mexican food)can be ordered over the internet
I have to say this was very good! I've never had this before, and I was surprised at a couple of things: the meat was amazingly tender; and in spite of the amount of New Mexico red chile powder, it was not spicy-hot, just richly seasoned. My only change was to reduce the salt to 2 tsp., and I will cut down to 1 1/2 tsp. next time. It wasn't too salty, but I think we could do less. So glad I tried this! I served it on flour tortillas with corn and black bean salad on the side. Thanks!
It sure is melt-in-your-mouth delicious - the pork comes out very tender flakes away, and the spice is just hot enough without burning your mouth. Make sure you cover the pork with something if you want any of the sauce to remain after cooking (and grease your pan!).
This is literally the best thing I have ever eaten! I add 1 diced sweet yellow onion, 1/4 cup brown sugar, and the juice of 1/2 a lemon. You MUST use the New Mexico Chili Powder! Pair with the Spanish Rice II recipe and Enjoy!
Interesting new flavor! It has an earthy taste with dried cherry tones. Found the spice at Whole Foods. I followed it exactly but altered it to 15 servings for a 4lb pork tenderloin and baked it for only 3 hours;covered. Now here's my results/thoughts: I think it's a little too salty, so cut that down and add some other stew components like red bell pepper and onions,etc., but add it 45-60 min before it's finished cooking. Although, pork tenderloin is leaner and more healthier, it turned out a little dry for our taste, so I think a fattier content like pork butt/shoulder would suit us best. But if you are going to use pork tenderloin, I suggest doubling the sauce. So overall this was really good for change.
Excellent and easy recipe! My modifications: I used a little over 2 lbs of pork stew and thinly sliced pork meat (what I had on hand). As suggested by others, I used a little less than a teaspoon of salt. When making the sauce in the frying pan, I added 1/2 cup of water at a time, and only used 2 cups, not 2.5 as suggested in recipe. I did not have time to marinate, so after making the sauce in the frying pan, I poured it over the meat in the slow cooker; cooked on high for 3.5 hours and it was done. Everything else stayed the same. The true test for a repeat meal is if my daughter likes it...she LOVED it. Thank you Delilah!
This is the first dish I've made that I had to completely throw out, and I'm not sure what I did wrong - I halved it (just 2 of us), put it in the oven (at 300 because my oven cooks hot) and went to church. Returned 3 hours later to a yummy spicy smell, but dry and blackened chunks of "jerky adovada." I don't know if it's because I halved it? However, I am giving it 3 stars because the flavor was still great! My husband actually ate about half the pork pieces and encouraged me to try the recipe again. I'm thinking I will try the slow-cooker on low, or cover the pan in the oven and cook much less.
I used vegetable stock instead of water & added a bunch of roasted garlic in addition to garlic powder. I like a strong chili flavor, so i ended up adding 1/4 cup Rancho de Chimayo chili molina per pound of pork.
I cut the amount of pork in half but i ended up making the regular amount of chile because if i cut that in half too it looked like hardly enough. I made this mainly for my husband as he is from so. california and misses that kind of food. anyway. i never actually ate any as the smell just turned my pregnant stomach but my husband really loved it...i cooked it for 2.5 hours and it seemed a tad too long for my taste. But my husband likes his meat pretty well done. next time i will cook covered
Well, after a couple of attempts, it turned out great. I learned that pork tenderloin doesn't work--it has to be shoulder (I use the picnic, the butt would probably do just as well). I also used HOT New Mexico ground red chilis with a couple of habaneros thrown in (seeds removed, then chopped). Marinated 15 hrs and cooked almost 5. The only thing I would do next time is to make more sauce and reserve some to serve on the side as the marinating sauce got pretty well absorbed in the cooking process. My asbestos-mouthed friends were pleased, but not overwhelmed! Cold beer was the beverage of choice.
This is a great authentic recipe! I can't believe the negative responses because this recipe turned out great! Just the way it is traditionally done. The discrepencies must come from how some posters prepared this wonderful, succulent dish that is so versatile. It is a great filling for tamales, or for enchiladas. If you follow directions carefully...this recipe will come out terrific!
REALLY GOOD RECIPE!I added some green peppers and onion at the least bit of cooking.It was wonderful served over cheese enchiladas.As good as our favorite Mexican place.Also good with warm tortillas and mexican rice.Put it in the oven and forget it.Anyone think it would do well in a slow cooker? THANKS FOR THE RECIPE,MARI
I prepared this dish using regular chili powder and served with rice. It was tender and tasty, but very salty. Maybe the recipe should read one TEASPOON of salt?? Otherwise an OK dish.
This is very good! Tastes just like authentic New Mexican food!
Very GOOD! I often purchase the preseasoned, ready to cook, Adovada at my local Hispanic market. When I have the time to do it myself, I use this recipe. We love Adovada and this an authentic recipe. After reading some of the other reviews, I would suggest that people use the right kind of chiles. If not, the taste will not be the same... you can not sub regular chili powder for the New Mexico Reds. Thanks for the delicious post. We enjoy this recipe immensely.
I used boneless chicken breasts instead of the pork and cooked it for two hours instead of four. It was very tasty.
This is the best carne adovada I have ever had! We make it often!
The best recipe out there for Carne Adobada! Absolutely delicious...the only thing I recommend is cut the salt down to 1/2 teaspoon.
This turned out great. I couldn't find pork stew meat, so I used a pork roast instead and cut it into chunks. Instead of using the oven, I put it in my slow cooker for 6/7 hours and it turned out SO tender. Very yummy. Boyfriend ranks it in the "top 5" best dishes I've ever made. Would definitely try this again. Only next time I won't burn my finger with the hot flour mixture - ouch, nice big water blister! :(
I took other suggestions and used "hot" New Mexico red chili and I added two diced, seeded habanero peppers. After marinating it overnight, I put it in my slow cooker with one large diced onion and 1/4 cup water. 8 hours later, it had great flavor and it wasn't too spicy. I took it to work, and had several adamant requests for the recipe. The real compliments came from my hispanic co-workers who thought it was excellent. This is a real keeper!!! Thanks.
Used this with pork chops...everyone loved it. There were no leftovers...
This was okay. Not sure what went wrong but it kind of lacked flavor. The marinade smelled wonderful when I made it and the meat marinated over night as called for. Just didn't quite penetrate the meat. Don't know. It was good just not what I expected. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a wonderful recipe. I used pork roast instead of stew meat. Tasting the sauce before marinating the meat in it, it was salty, but after cooking it was perfect. I also cooked it in a crock-pot, which made it a bit runny, but a quick fix of adding flour thickened it up. This tastes like the Carne Adovada we eat from our favorite mexican food restaurant. YUMMY!!!
Perfect!
So sooo good. I went with around about 2.3 lbs of pork shoulder, then to round it out to an even 3 / test other cuts of pork, I trimmed all the fat off of some off country ribs I had left over from another recipe and threw that in too. Marinated for probably 20hrs in the fridge. I like a bit of extra texture and feel like this is exactly the kind of recipe where a random potato can shine, so I cleaned and cubed a med-lg sized red potato, mixed that in with the adovada meat/marinade, and cooked on low in the oven for 3.5-4 hrs. The meat and potato mix was peeeerfectly fall-apart-tender at that point... but then I went ahead and stuffed a bell pepper with the meat/potato mix, some Spanish rice, cracked an egg on top, and popped that back into the oven until the egg waS over easy. ALSO AMAZING! BOTH cuts of meat tasted amazing... so tender and flavorful, and I didn't think it could get any better until I reheated my leftovers. I cannot overstate how much my fella loved this meal too... he's not really into recipes heavy in chili, but this he gobbled up and could not stop complimenting. Meat would definitely go great alone or "elaborated" the way I did with the red potato, stuffed pepper/egg combo, and is even better the next day. 100% will be making this again.
My boyfriend liked it alot. I thought it was alright but wish the flavor had gotten in the meat better. This time we used beef roast. Next time I will try pork instead.
This is really good.The meat was so tender. I also used less salt and regular chili powder. I served with tortillas and garnished with onions and cilantro. Finally a recipe the husband says is 5 stars.
This was excellent cane adovada! I live in NM and travel the state frequently for work. I picked up some red chile powder, hot and medium while passing through Hatch a couple of weeks ago so I had real NM chile powder to work with. My only deviations from the recipe are that I added more garlic, less salt and cooked in a crock pot for 9 hrs. I used 2 table spoons of hot and 2 table spoons of medium red chile powder. It smelled wonderful while cooking and tasted fantastic! I will make it a bit hotter next time, add more cumin, less salt. Thanks for a truly great recipe! Terrance
I thought this needed more flavor. The suggestion of 6 Tbs. of chile powder rather than 4 might be worthwhile, but my family and I weren't so enamored with this that I would make it again.
I've used this recipe over and over again. Its a family favorite. I first tried adovada in Chimayo, New Mexico and everytime I taste this recipe it brings me right back to that delightful area. When I'm lazy I use the crockpot and don't bother to marinate ahead of time. Still darn yummy!
This has an amazing taste. I would prefer some heat along with it but it is great just the way it is. I do agree, however that there should just be 1 tsp of salt used instead of the 1 tbls. The only thing I ever changed was I added a medium size can of fire roased green chilis.
I think I used the wrong cut of meat for this, because it came out rubbery, and kind of had a texture like jujube's :-((, but the sauce was soooooo good, I'll definitely make this again with maybe carne asada.
This recipe Rocks!!!! So tender and the flavor is out of this world! I used 4 lbs of pork tenderloin cut up. I marinated it over night and cooked it in the crock pot all day. It was so easy and Oh so good.
This is really tasty. I didn't have any dried New Mexico chili powder so instead I took 3 cups of water and boiled it turning the heat off after it reached boiling. Meanwhile I took the stems and seeds out of 5 whole red chili's and added them to the hot water and let them sit and soak for about a half an hour or so, making sure they were completely submerged. After this I put water and chili's into the blender and pureed them. Then followed the rest of the recipe as stated except I ended up using the slow-cooker. I should have added more water cooking it this way because after I came home 8 hours later it was starting to burn to the bottom of the slow-cooker. I would suggest using a lot less salt as well because after you make the sauce and before you put it on the meat to marinade it is not salty at all but, after the meat has cooked and the sauce has thickened it is way too salty. Maybe use only half as much as it calls for.
Carne Adovada is my favorite New Mexican dish, and this recipe makes a really good one. I'd stake it against the best I've had at Tomasita's or Maria's. When I did it, I marinated overnight, chopped up dried New Mexican peppers (from a bag at the store), used a crockpot, and cut the salt by about half as recommended by another reviewer. Plus I added some Wondra at the end to thicken the sauce a little. Heaven!
I did not find this recipe to be at all authentic and I grew up in New Mexico. This is definitely a regional dish. I tried the recipe anyway since I did have the red powder on hand. It just didn't cut it for me and was quite salty. I guess since I prefer my carne hot, I will just tweak it next time with red chile (even Bueno's frozen as I can get that here).
I have made this many times in the past, but this time for our Holiday party it got rave reviews! Living in New Mexico, folks are pretty well informed on this entree, but many said this was the best they have ever tasted. Be sure to cook for the long long time to get the meat really tender.
We have cooked this recipe SO MANY times (making again tonight)- had to write a review! We love this one. It is RICH and HEAVY and WONDERFUL! The only substitution is that we use green chili powder from a supplier out of New Mexico. We eat this with Chile Cheese Puffs or Corn Tortillas (make fresh with Masa Harina! SO good!), Guacamole and/or Sour Cream, and spiced black or red beans & rice. We have served this to guests many times, and NOBODY misses an invite for Carne Adovada! It is on the saltier side - so depending on your taste - you may want to reduce it. We like it just the way it is! This is one of my husband's favorites to make, and he considers it one of his "specialties". :-)
So I used the basic recipe but I added "zizzed" onions, used pork tenderloins and cooked it in the crock pot! SO GOOD!!!
Perfect as is, but instead of salt, I add a bouillon cube or 2, depending on how much water used, and increase oregano to 2 tsp., and cumin to 1 tsp.
Good thing everyone wrote such rave reviews for this recipe because the photo almost made me pass it by - looks gross and nothing like mine looks at this point. So far so good (it is in the oven) and a great main dish for company that you can start and forget until time to serve. Allows time for sides (or finishing cleaning up the house) w/o all the last minute fuss. Smells great.
This was soooo good I could not possibly tel you. I marinaded mine for a day and a half (due to circumstances) We served ours over white rice and beans. I happily enjoyed eating the letovers the days following. Great recipe!!
This recipe is unbelievable. Great taste, great appearance. Will make again!
Absolutely delish, and made the house smell so good!! I served it with sour cream, cheese, and buttered tortillas. Managed to save just enough for me to have leftovers for lunch. Thanks for the great recipe--will definitely make again soon!
Loved it! Came out so tender. Will make often :)
I'm from New Mexico. This recipe was easy and taste was perfect.
Wonderful recipe!!! Just some advice for those unfamiliar to New Mexico Chile. There are different levels of heat to choose from. From mild to xxx-hot is the hottest I have used. This way you can adjust it to your liking. For this recipe I mixed hot with extra hot and it was perfect. Any hotter and I would not have enjoyed it as much. Green Chile from New Mexico is the same.
This was horrible!! It was like eating extremely HOT sawdust! There was no flavour left in the meat after marinating it for so long, and then cooking it for so long! The recipe said cook for 4 1/2 hours, I only cooked it for 3, and it was disgusting! We will not be eating this again.
Very very good!
Delicious! Limitations forced me to change the recipe, but it totally worked. I used 1# of beef stew meat instead of pork, didn't allow the sauce to cool, and just popped the beef and sauce in the oven in a covered dutch oven for 3.5 hours at 325 and it was tender and delicious. Would definitely make this again!
Excellent...now a family favorite!
Great recipe, and as others have stated, you may have to adjust the salt to taste. I live in New Mexico and have tried various recipes but this one get's it right. Thanks and kudos to Delilah Lopez for sharing this with us.
Cooking time was excessive for the size pork chunks I had and this was salty. Fortunately I pulled it out before it was over done. Liked the taste and will make again. Eat it all in the first sitting because the leftovers aren't that good when nuked. (DRIED OUT)
Very hot just like a great carne should be! It's better the second and third day.
I strongly suggest using Mexican oregano rather than Italian. The taste differences are remarkable. Otherwise this recipe is genuine and is delicious. You can use any cut of pork for adovada including whole pork chops or pork steaks.
Whoa - this stuff was GOOD. I am a New Mexico native and have had lots of Carne Adovada - this stuff was restaurant good. It got rave reviews at Christmas dinner. I also adapted to the crock pot as many others did. Thanks for the recipe!
Use lard instead of oil,use just a tsp. of salt and try adding fresh ground cumin AND ground Coriander seeds.This is one best marinaded night before and put in crockpot for 8 hours on low or 4 hours on High.Thank you fortis recipe!!!
Not a fan. To be fair, maybe it was something I did (or didn't do) but I followed the recipe. I love Mexican and New Mexican cuisine. I'm not a stranger to it. I really thought this dish would be great but essentially what happened was I marinated the meat. Took it out of the marinade and cooked it in the oven at 325 for about 4 1/2 to 5 hours. It not tender at all. It also did have an overpowering after-taste to it. There is a crock pot recipe for this dish that I might try, but this particular dish didn't come out at all like I expected it to.
We had never had this before but thought we should try it and so glad we did! The only thing I changed was used less salt as I can't have very much. I let it marinate overnight and then cooked it in my slow cooker. Made the house smell wonderful! Served it with flour tortilla's and brown rice. This will be made often at our house. Thank you so much for the great recipe!!!
followed recipe to the T and it was 100% burnt. the house smelled wonderful so I'd probably give it another go, but would cut time down to like three hours. it was literally inedible.
I made this with elk (cooked it 8 hours in slow cooker on low). I am a New Mexican, this is the real deal. Excellent!
Great recipe but do not use 1 tablespoon of salt - it ruins the dish. I had to throw out my first batch and start over with 1 teaspoon of salt and that was all it needed. Instead of baking it I threw it in a crock pot after I marinated the pork and put it on low for 10 hours and it turned out great.
I made it as per the recipe, except I used beef. It was wonderful and my husband loved it! Definitely making this again. Thanks!
I've been making this for years, letting go of the old family recipe of soaking the chili's before blending it all and using the liquid as called for in the 'water'portion. The powder made it easier, but also difficult since it tended to make the air itself spicy. My husband had to leave the kitchen or have a coughing fit. Still, an easy and great recipe I continue to use. I just warn my husband when I"m making it.
I just returned from Taos, NM with a bag of dried mixed types of chili pods. I'm from Texas and made it using a third cubed venison, and a third cubed beef, and a third ground pork. I used olive oil to brown the meat in a separate cast oil skillet and then added added it to the roux mixture with the chili mixture. I let this simmer slowly for about 2 hrs, and then added a 2 Tablespoons of corn meal for the last 10 minutes of simmer time. The olive oil gave it depth and the corn meal added texture. It was quite hearty and very delicious!
Loved it! Thanks!
Really good! (Watch the salt though it calls for a Tablespoon! which could easily be reduced to a teaspoon.)
I modified the recipe to make it in the slow cooker...I used lard for the fat and softened it in the microwave. I then followed directions, but doubled the amounts except I cut the water to 1 cup (total)and had a thickish sauce. I marinated the pork in the sauce overnite and moved it to the crockpot in the morning. I added another 1 1/2 cup of water and let it cook for 8 hours on low. the house smelled amazing with it cooking. This came out just llike the dishes we had in New Mexico this past summer. I did use some of the NM chile powder we brought back. Love it and will make it again.
This recipe is awesome! I cook about 1 1/2 pounds of meat for 3 1/2 hours. Other than that, I follow the recipe exactly.
I made this for 30 people is a large cast iron pot it was a hit at the party
My friend wanted me to make Carne Adovada. I had never made it before so I found this recipe and made it. He said I nailed it And has already asked me to make it again.
Way way too much salt. Not edible. What a waste.
Very great start!!!! I personally like the hot mixed with the sweet, so i added a few parts!! Cube to 1/2 inch sweet potato Honey amount, a squeeze for a bit!!! Followed the rest of the directions as stated, with the exception of adding a little water and covering before baking. It's Good!!!!!
Mine turned out just like charcoal! If this dish was supposed to be covered in the oven, it should be noted on the recipe. Oven temperature was just fine - charcoal bricks were not.
Easy to follow! I did this in a crock pot - looking forward to doing this in a dutch oven in cooler weather. I used the sauce separately to go with tamales, and that was a success - I added just a small squirt of honey to the pot for this. Keeping this recipe and this sauce for so many other uses.
Used this recipe for supper last night! Being from northern New Mexico it's a must have on the menu at my house! My Husband (from Oklahoma) loves this now! Thank you Delilah!
Partly my fault for not having paid more attention before cooking, but info re covering--or not-- and stirring--or not--during cooking would be helpful.
Very tender.
This was excellent! I followed the recipe as stated and found it easy. I served it for the very first time to 10 dinner guests for a 'Mexican' night. Some how I always try out new recipes for the fist time when entertaining. My husbands says it's risky business but I have yet to serve a 'flop'. 5 quests left with the recipe!
I have made this delicious dish so many times. In fact, we had my chef brother make it as one of our wedding meals. Everyone loves it and constantly asks me for the recipe. Its simple but absolutely delicious! Try it or you're missing out!
I've made this recipe a dozen or so times now. Some times I use chicken broth in place of water. Some times, I sautée an onion to add to the marinade. This is tasty!
Followed the recipe exactly. Would cut the salt and double the sauce next time--otherwise delicious!
I tried this out for a Mexican food-themed party. This was the only dish that was finished to the last morsel. Delicious and different. I only had 2 hours to marinade and transferred it to a crock-pot for serving. Delish!
I made this exactly as written. I ended up with a dry pork roast. I really wanted it to be juicy and spicy like Golden Pride. I will try again
