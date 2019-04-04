Easy Cake Pops

Fun and different for your get together. This is a good way to use up any leftover cake. I like that it’s not too sweet. I used unsweetened dark chocolate for the coating. These were fun to make and people liked them. Thank you for the recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2022
it was all right
