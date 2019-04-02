Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cook's Note:
To double the crust on the chicken, dip chicken in bread crumbs 2 times.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 8g; cholesterol 79.4mg; sodium 727.3mg. Full Nutrition
Skip the oil and go for the healthy alternative of baking... Depending on how thick the chicken is after you pound it bake at 400 for 15 - 20 mins. Use an elevated rack so it comes out crispy. Used Italian bread crumbs. The wife freaking loved it !!
I like the addition of the honey and Dijon it's like putting a honey mustard dipping sauce on the inside. I cooked up 5 chicken breasts which I flattened to all the same thickness. I wouldn't have had any more egg mixture left for a 6th one..let alone 12 . I would double that if making the full batch.
Delish! My family loved it - i suggest using low sodium soy sauce and spicy brown mustard. Will be making this again!
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2015
I cut the recipe to two servings using one package of Costco's organic boneless skinless chicken breasts cut horizontally. I started to run out of the mixture to dip the chicken in, so if you want to double dip, I'd suggest doubling that part---or at least half again as much. We really liked the flavor of the breading because I did fry it in coconut oil, and then rather than use lemon for serving we used a little drizzle of coconut white balsamic vinegar (yum) on top. We have some leftovers that will become a sandwich tomorrow night for our dinner. Thank you for a very welcome change for our dinner tonight!
This was excellent. A bit messy, but excellent with the mango Chutny. One point of confusion. "12 chicken bread halves". I took that to mean 12 actual chicken bread halves, which it Alot. I think it was supposed to read 6 chicken breast halves cut horizontally, to make 12 pieces.
Solid recipe! I honestly didn't taste much of the dijon or honey though... It felt like a lot of prep work for not a whole lot of payoff. I'll probably try it again with more dijon and see how it tastes!
I have made this many times throughout the years and we love it. I make just like this recipe but only about once every six months because it's not a very healthy dish. I really hate making dishes with low-fat options because they just don't taste good, so we just eat less of it and not as often!
Outstanding meal! I used brown spicy mustard and 1.5 tblsp each of regular honey and hot honey for just a bit of a kick. Also double dipped in bread crumbs to which I added Italian seasoning.
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2021
I made this twice, following the recipe exactly. This is incredibly good! I turn the chicken over several times in the bread crumbs to get them good and coated. Excellent! I'm going to make this over and over again.
This hands down, is the best chicken dinner I have made for my kids. I also made egg noodles with a butter dijon light sauce to go with them. The flavors are amazing and my kids actually said this will replace the chicken cutlets we usually make! LOVE!!!!
My schnitzel-loving family gave it thumbs down, twice. I thought I would try it a second time since it got such raves. The flavoring in the egg mixture is nauseating, unnecessary and unschnitzelly. The cooking temperature is too hot and/or too long. It came out too dark, too crispy and dry. We had to cut it with steak knives. Finally, no way is it quick and easy. I used an electric skillet. Breading and frying in oil is a huge mess no matter how you slice it.
Everyone loved this! I made the recipe exactly as written but I think next time I will use slightly less of the honey, it was just a little too sweet for my taste although the family thought it was perfect. Will definitely keep making this dish regularly.
Came out great, very easy and so messy. One think I did was after egging and putting in Panko I put the breast into the refrigerate, mostly because I wasn’t ready to cook them. I put pieces of wax paper between layers. They cooked perfectly, breaking stayed on . I made a honey mustard dipping sauce I found on this sight, nice!
This dish was easy to make and quick to clean up. The schnitzel was well-coated and came out crisp, not mushy (is that a real word??), and flavourful. A winner in my book. My Mom didn't even waffle...no wishy-washy its was OK but a resounding "Yes, we need to make it again".
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.