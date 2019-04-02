Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel

Tasty and easy to make. Kids love it and you all will want more!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
26 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Whisk eggs, honey, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, and garlic together in a bowl. Mix bread crumbs, salt, and pepper together in a shallow bowl.

  • Heat 1/2 to 1 inch of vegetable oil in a heavy skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). You can also use a deep fryer.

  • Put chicken slices in the egg mixture and knead until fully coated. Press chicken in the bread crumbs until evenly coated.

  • Working in batches, carefully place chicken in the hot oil using tongs and cook until no longer pink in the center and browned on the outside, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels and serve with lemon wedges.

Cook's Note:

To double the crust on the chicken, dip chicken in bread crumbs 2 times.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 8g; cholesterol 79.4mg; sodium 727.3mg. Full Nutrition
