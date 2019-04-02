Think you can't make chicken schnitzel without frying? Think again! This baked recipe imitates that deep-fried feel without using a ton of oil. All you need is to employ a couple simple hacks — heat the pan beforehand and drizzle the chicken with olive oil twice.

What Is Schnitzel?

Schnitzel, which originated in Eastern Europe, is a thin slice of meat that is breaded and fried. You can make it with chicken, pork, veal (wiener-schnitzel), and other types of meat. The word "schnitzel" comes from the German word "schnitt," which means "cut."

Baked Chicken Schnitzel Ingredients

Here's what you'll need to make crispy chicken schnitzel in the oven:

Oil

Unlike traditional schnitzel, this recipe isn't deep-fried in oil. However, you'll still need to grease the pan with a little olive oil — it'll add flavor and keep the chicken from sticking.

Chicken

Chicken breasts are cut in half lengthwise and flattened with a meat mallet until they're about ¼-inch thick.

Flour

All-purpose flour works with the eggs and seasoned bread crumbs to make a crunchy, crispy breading.

Paprika

Paprika lends a smoky flavor to this chicken schnitzel recipe.

Eggs

Two whole eggs hold the breading together and helps it stick to the chicken.

Seasoned Bread Crumbs

You can use store-bought bread crumbs or make your own seasoned bread crumbs at home.

Lemon Zest

The zest of one lemon adds brightness and citrusy flavor to the crunchy breading.

How to Make Chicken Schnitzel

You'll find the full recipe below, but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this chicken schnitzel:

Prepare the Pan

Line a baking sheet with foil drizzled with olive oil. Place the pan in the preheated oven to ensure the pan is hot before the meat even touches it — this will ensure that the breading gets extra crispy during cooking.

Prepare the Chicken

Pound the chicken breast halves with a meat mallet until they're about ¼-inch thick. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Prepare the Breading and Dredge

Make the breading with flour, paprika, eggs, bread crumbs, and lemon zest. Dredge the chicken in the bread crumb mixture.

Cook and Serve

Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Arrange the chicken in a single layer on the pan, then drizzle with more oil. Bake the chicken for five or six minutes. Flip and continue to cook until the chicken is no longer pink. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F.

What to Serve With Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken schnitzel pairs well with just about anything, from French fries to steamed broccoli. If you need a little inspiration, though, try one of these delicious German-inspired sides:

Explore our entire collection of Side Dish Recipes.

How to Store Chicken Schnitzel

Store leftover cooked chicken schnitzel in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days. Reheat in the microwave or in the oven.

Can You Freeze Chicken Schnitzel?

Yes, you can freeze baked chicken schnitzel. Let cooked chicken schnitzel cool completely, then wrap each piece individually in storage wrap. Wrap again in aluminum foil for added protection. Freeze for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge and reheat in the oven or microwave.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"I made this and it had to be the most tender and juicy chicken I've ever had," raves Hannah O. "I never had a chicken schnitzel before but this was absolutely amazing! I would definitely make it again."

"Made this tonight for dinner, and it was delicious," says kitsuneluvuh. "Only changes were a dash of garlic powder in the flour mixture, and some minced garlic in the egg mixture."

"I know that when I make chicken like this, I will hear no complaints from the husband or the kids," according to Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now. "I only had unseasoned bread crumbs on hand, so I just threw in some seasoning of my own (garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano and dried basil). I loved the method of putting the olive oil on the baking sheet and then drizzling more on top and then baking rather than frying."