Alabama-Style White Barbecue Sauce
This incredibly easy-to-make Alabama white barbecue sauce was invented in 1925 by Robert 'Big Bob' Gibson at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q restaurant, in Decatur. Don't let this mixture's appearance stop you from trying what is a devastatingly delicious marinade, basting sauce, and serving sauce.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
When basting, brush two or three applications on each side toward the end of cooking over more indirect heat. It sears on nicely. As a table sauce, it's great on any of the traditional barbecued meats, but since it's really just a salad dressing, it's also wonderful for making potato salad, coleslaw, and grilled vegetables.
You can use this sauce on chicken, ribs, pulled pork, or any fatty meat.