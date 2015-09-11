Alabama-Style White Barbecue Sauce

This incredibly easy-to-make Alabama white barbecue sauce was invented in 1925 by Robert 'Big Bob' Gibson at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q restaurant, in Decatur. Don't let this mixture's appearance stop you from trying what is a devastatingly delicious marinade, basting sauce, and serving sauce.

By Chef John

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix mayonnaise, vinegar, horseradish, lemon juice, black pepper, mustard, salt, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder together in a bowl. Whisk together thoroughly until creamy and smooth. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Cook's Note:

When basting, brush two or three applications on each side toward the end of cooking over more indirect heat. It sears on nicely. As a table sauce, it's great on any of the traditional barbecued meats, but since it's really just a salad dressing, it's also wonderful for making potato salad, coleslaw, and grilled vegetables.

You can use this sauce on chicken, ribs, pulled pork, or any fatty meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
540 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 58.4g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 788.5mg. Full Nutrition
