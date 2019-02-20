Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita
A near perfect strawberry margarita with frozen strawberries and limeade concentrate.
A near perfect strawberry margarita with frozen strawberries and limeade concentrate.
I could drink a pitcher all to myself! This margarita rocks! I think the frozen strawberries help make it the perfect slushie-like drink. My blender works better if you put the liquids in first and then the ice. I put everything in the blender and whatever room I had left I filled with ice. I made this for a dinner party and went through 3 pitchers! (for only 4 people) Very tasty. Used salt instead of sugar on the rims of the glasses but I'm sure either way is just as good.
There wasn't anything remarkable about this margarita recipe. I needed to double the amount of strawberries in order to draw out some strawberry taste. I don't think I will use again. Thanks anyway.
I could drink a pitcher all to myself! This margarita rocks! I think the frozen strawberries help make it the perfect slushie-like drink. My blender works better if you put the liquids in first and then the ice. I put everything in the blender and whatever room I had left I filled with ice. I made this for a dinner party and went through 3 pitchers! (for only 4 people) Very tasty. Used salt instead of sugar on the rims of the glasses but I'm sure either way is just as good.
This margarita recipe was well named! It IS the ultimate. Bear in mind I'm writing this after having consumed two of these very strong drinks. A full cup of booze goes in with 3/4s of it being tequila so be sure to use a good brand. Very tasty and considerably less expensive then buying the ready to use mixes. MMMMM Think I'll have me another.
10 STARS! One of the BEST strawberry margaritas out there :) Great flavor!
I would like to rate this but I am too hungover aftr drinking an entire blender of these! A+
WOO-HOO, these sneak up on ya! Made them last Saturday night and aside of not wanting to do much on Sunday....We loved them....great for a very HOT day! Thanks Jason!
This is an AWESOME margarita!! My daughter and I drank two pitchers on a hot sunny day as we floated around in the pool. Yes, just the two of us! Made another pitcher a few days later for her and her hubby! This is definitely the drink of choice at my house!!
Just made these on this very hot hot day!!! Absolutely as good as my favorite at Red Lobster...Great Job!!!
VERY, VERY GOOD!!! The best frozen strawberry marg I have ever had at home and also better than a majority of the ones I've had in mexican restaurants. I did lower the tequila a bit and added 1 cup of ice cubes to the blender...just as my own personal preference.
These were great! I wouldn't change anything.
Awesome!! This is my new drink! I did not change a thing, this is the best and easiest margarita recipe ever!
I triple the recipe & make it all in the limeade can. (1 1/2 cans of tequila, one can of limeade, 1/2 can of triple sec & 24 oz of frozen strawberries.) I make the mix ahead of time in a pitcher & throw it in the fridge. When it's time for a party - I use my Margarita maker & blend it with ice (makes 3 pitchers of margaritas). It's AWESOME and people ask for the recipe constantly. Thanks so much - it's our go-to party recipe!
Very good strawberry margarita, however I cut back on the tequilla by half because the taste was just overpowering. I added a little more triple sec to compensate. Yummy!
my wife is a frozen strawberry Margarita connoisseur. she likes this one as well as any one available at the local cantinas.
Bacardi Drink Mixers MOVE OVER! This recipe is WAY BETTER! i used fresh strawberries and just added a little sugar and it worked great!
Ohhh yeah! I used frozen whole strawberries instead of the sliced ones in syrup. These are a Friday night tradition now!
Oh ya, come to Momma.
Just like the ones i've had in my favourite Mexican restaurant - have the left overs frozen in the freezer, ready for next time!
mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm mm. i also used less tequilla and more triple sec, and i used a mix of powdered and granulated sugar for the rims of the glasses. This recipe makes -plenty-
Thanks for this recipe...they were Excellent! And they are great to make the night before. Just store in a freezer safe pitcher! I made these the night before a party (quadrupled the recipe to make a big pitcher full) and just stored in the freezer the night before. I took them out 1 hour before guests arrived and they were the perfect slushy consistency! I was informed by everyone that I am now in charge of the margaritas for every party we have!
For a Margarita, it is very good! It is certainly simple and frosty!
There wasn't anything remarkable about this margarita recipe. I needed to double the amount of strawberries in order to draw out some strawberry taste. I don't think I will use again. Thanks anyway.
A mexican-restaurant quality margarita. Costs a little bit to purchase all the ingredients but it's worth it. Very good for serving to company or for a summer treat. Yum.
I've been searching for a good strawberry margarita recipe, and have finally found it. I've tried ChiChi's blend where you just add ice, and it's just not the same, not even close. This is a great recipe, however I think I may add more strawberries and a smidge less limeade next time. Thank, Mimi
This Margarita was soooooo yummy. The only thing that I did different was, instead of using 6oz of Tequila, I used 4oz. The 6oz made it too strong. The tequila that I used was Jose Cuervo Gold. I could not find the strawberries with syrup so i used frozen strawberries with sugar. You might also want to add strawberry syrup to make it sweeter. Overall great recipe.
followed recipes exactly--EVERYONE DRANK MANY AND RAVED. went perfect with jalapeno poppers spread with chips recipe that everyone also LOVED!!!!!
perfect...though I used fresh strawberries blended with about a 1/4 cup of powdered sugar.
I'm drinking this right now and it's strong as, well let's just say I'm on they way to a long nap. It tastes great, looks great, and packs a powerful punch. I was going to make it again tomorrow, but I don't think I can handle this sandman for two consecutive days. Beware: it's delicsh!
Stop looking, because THIS IS IT - the BEST frozen strawberry margarita ever. After trying many, many recipes that didn't come close to what I wanted, I came across this...and in 5 minutes I had the delicious, elusive concoction I've been seeking for so long. ENJOY!
Excellent, but didn't make 4 servings. I'll double the recipe next time. We have also made these with fresh strawberries. We eliminated the frozen strawberries and added about 12 large strawberries and a 1/4 cup of sugar. Yummy!!!!
Uber-yum! I made this drink for a "Girls' Night In" and they were a big hit (the words "fabulous" and "delicious" were used liberally)! I did tweak the recipe recipe a bit, though. I used a 10 fl oz bag of frozen strawberries (no syrup), substituted half a cup (or so) of Rose's sweetened lime juice for the frozen limeade concentrate and added about half a cup of sugar. This drink is a PERFECT addition to any party. My friends loved their margaritas and can't wait to have them again!
Made it a Mockarita! This was great, since we are non drinkers I subsituted the tequilla with guava nectar and the triple sec with orange juice and it was FABULOUS!
by far one of the best margaritas. i used fresh halved strawberries with sugar which i let stand for about an hour and then froze them. i didn't have triple sec but had peach schnapps i also had lemonade concentrate instead of the limeade. it still tasted awesome....thanks for the recipe, this will be my go to margarita recipe :)
I used fresh strawberries instead frozen and it was PERFECT. Will be making this again, and again, and again!
We LOVED this! I have a pretty large blender, so when it says to fill a blender with ice, I think we had to increase the other ingredients accordingly. We ended up using the same amount of tequila and triple sec, but increased the strawberries to 16oz and the limeade concentrate to 6oz. This is just like the strawberry margaritas at our favorite Mexican restaurant in town, we will definitely be making this again and again!!!
ULTIMATE IS CORRECT!! Me and my boyfriend made a pitcher last Saturday and we liked it so much we did it again the next day! We are strawberry lovers so we used more than the 8oz it calls for in the recipe. (We used about 12oz.) Also, just this past weekend for my girlfriends, I used this recipe even without the strawberries. So I might try even other fruits to use....mmmmm.... maybe Mangos!
This is truly the ultimate frozen strawberry margarita. Its rare that I have no alterations, but I truly don't think anything could improve upon this recipe. Bravo!
This was amazing. Used fresh strawberries because we were trying to use them up, and there were perfect chunks of berries in the drink. We plan on drinking this all summer long!!
They were absolutely amazing. I decided to only use frozen fruit to avoid the watering down that usually happens and they were gone in a flash. We loved the combination of strawberries & mango.
I like my drinks on the rocks, not frozen and heavy, so I did a combo thing. I blended all the drink ingredients and served over ice. Excellent, and a perfect consistency for me. The limeade really adds something! Once again, I polished off the whole mix myself! Will do again! Thanks!
Perfection! Had a ton of fresh strawberries, so added three cups of these instead of the frozen. Needed to add 1/4 sugar to sweeten the pitcher. Also substitued Grand Marnier for the triple sec. Superior ingredients produce superior results!
This is SO SO good. However, after trying it a few times, I've started cutting back the tequilla to 1/2 cup (4 oz.), otherwise it tends to sneak up on you too fast! :)
Have made this recipe for many years.....exactly and with no changes. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Outrageously wonderful.
Great recipe... tweaked slightly. Used 6 ounces Simply Lime limeade (not frozen or from concentrate) and used "two handfuls" of frozen strawberries (no syrup). I made it once with tequila, but the second time I substituted the tequila with Cruzan strawberry rum (which everyone preferred), and I added 2 ounces of orange juice. Talk about delicious! Thanks!
Made these for a 4th of July party last night. Planned on making a couple of pitchers and ended up having to run to the store and get more LimeAde because we went through MANY pitchers!! This is by far one of the tastiest Margaritas I have ever had! But be warned, it really packs a punch!!!
This REALY is the ULTIMATE margarita! It was very tasty, simple, and the ingredients were easy to find! I'll definitely keep this one around for next new years!!
This is a very good recipe. But I created one way to make it better, use Strawberry Dole Fruit Bars to make the margarita more slushy. This is good because they are only 90 calories per bar and are all natural. You only need half a bar per drink. I love serving them at family get togethers!!
Absolutely yummy. This will be "our" margarita recipe from now on.
Really good!! I had fresh strawberries, so I used about a cup and a half and maybe a tablespoon of fine sugar since I was missing the syrup.
This is the best we have ever had...I get so many compliments and requests when we get together with friends....thanks so much for this recipie!!!!
I did it a little different and added all the ingredients and then filled the remainder of the blender with ice and blended. I thought the taste of the limeade was too much. I think one blender full will do for the night...so next time I will try cutting down the limeade to 2 fluid ounces.
This recipe is so delicious. I can not wait to try other flavors. THANK YOU!!!!!
Perfect! I threw in a handful of hulled and halved berries and added the juice of half a lime to give it real "freshness." A winner all the way around!
Awesome! Best strawberry margarita, by far. Just make sure the strawberries and sauce are pretty melted. Mine were too frozen and with the ice and frozen concentrate, the blender wouldn't turn enough and the drinks came out too thick. Next batch was perfect after the strawberries had defrosted.
OMG!! Yummy. I thought my recipe was good but this was far better!! My husband absolutely loved the flavor, and the kick was awesome too!! I added a little more tequila and triple sec but it did not take away from the flavor!
These are good but did not impress me or the wife enough to get five stars.
Very, very good! I used frozen strawberries and added a little simple syrup to sweeten it up a bit. I rimmed one glass with salt and another with granulated sugar. I preferred the sugar over the salt. This was better than most restaurant margaritas. Give it a try!
MAGNIFICENT PERFECT AWESOME
Awesome! I prefer these to any I've had at restaurants.
Tried this one with frozen rasberries and it turned out great also!
OMG!!! I am in love!! I have searched for a good margarita recipe for a year! This is the absolute best!!! I'm so happy I found it!!!
these are excellent and just the most perfect taste. I've made them before without the lime concentrate and that is exactle what was missing. The lime concentrate is what makes them perfect. YUM YUM!!!
Soooo good! A little strong, but that's easy to fix, I threw some ice and more strawberries in. I made strawberry mango margaritas by adding frozen mango and mango nectare. They came out great too!
The first time I made these I couldn't find limeaide at the store (it was May 5th and the limeaide was all sold out...I assume for everyone to make awesome Margaritas)...I used lime juice instead. Big Mistake...I needed to add a ton of sugar and it never turned out WOW. So...I made another batch and used the lemonaide concentrate that I had on hand and added a touch of the lime juice. It was awesome. The lemonaide/limeaid really adds that wow factor. The next batch I made (a few days later) I used Limeaide concentrate so that I could taste the recipe as posted and it was delicious!!!!
Very yummy! Made it for a party and everyone loved it.
This is by far the best Strawberry Margarita I have ever made. I accidentally added 6 oz of the limeade but we will be making these over and over.
Easy to make! Tasty as all get out! No need for the sugar on the glass rim, but it looks great.
Had some friends and family over for a cookout and they all LOVED these, now I am asked to make these every time we get together. They ARE the Ultimate Margarita!!
Memorial Day weekend....90 degrees outside....a pitcher of slushy Frozen Strawberry Margaritas. Perfection!!! I doubled the recipe and poured into a large pitcher. The margaritas kept nice and slushy for about an hour in the fridge. The sweetness of the strawberries and the tartness of the limeade are a perfect combination. A real keeper!
Delicious, but tart! Will make again, but I will add some sugar next time. Easy and refreshing.
Love love these. it's great to be able to make this drink just as good as the resturants do.
Nice margarita! Although not the best margarita I've ever made or consumed, this is a decent homemade version nonetheless. My only "gripe" is that the strawberry flavor was somewhat lacking (it's very subtle, IMHO). I think I'll tinker with the ratio of frozen strawberries next time to see what I can come up with. :) TIP: Moisten the rim of you glass with a lime wedge or cut strawberry half, THEN dip in sugar (powdered, granulated or large crystals). The fruit does double duty.... Not only does it allow the sugar to adhere to your glass (the fruit "juice" is sticky), it also serves as a cute garnish! Thanks for sharing, JTWTECH! You made taco night yum-o. :-)
I used frozen raspberries instead because my friend doesn't like strawberries. Kept everything else the same; these were phenomenal!! Strong, but yummy enough to hide it :)
Had a party and everyone loved these. I made slight variation keeped the amount of alcohol the same, but used Gran Gala instead of triple sec its higher quality, added 8-12 oz unsweetened strawberries because that is what I had, so I added 1/8-1/4 sugar. And added only 3 oz of limeade. And added enough water so it would blend. It was so popular that we ran out of tequila we made 5 batches so if your having a party make sure you have lots of strawberries, tequila, and ice!
Made these for a crowd & everyone thought they were tasty. Not exactly lilke you get in a restaurant - different - but just as good.
This was a good recipe but I'd cut down a little o both alcohols, I like my drinks sting but these are Too strong. Thanks for the recipe
OH MY!! Me and my husband love this drink recipe! You are right it is in deed near perfect. I had friends over and they couldn't believe I didn't make them from a pre-mixed bottle. Served it with some yummy enchiladas.
Perfect!
EXCELLENT!!! This was a spur of the moment choice on a steamy day this summer. What a pleasure! This recipe is a keeper and something I will serve my friends and (continue making for myself)! lol
I'm writing my review as I sip! (And sip, and sip...). I happened to have one of those bucket margarita mixes already made, with tequila, etc. But I don't care for the bucket mixture or the texture of the ice when it isn't blended. So I put the frozen mixture in the blender with fresh strawberries and some added ice and voila! I definitely think fresh strawberries make a difference. This will be a weekend regular!
Made it just as written & it was wonderful; definitely comparable to a restaurant version but much cheaper!
This is the BEST! We have a Margaritaville machine, and they were perfect. Better than any margarita we have had....
This recipe is awesome!! I prefer mine on the tangy sid so I used frozen strawberries without the syrup.
Wow...Never again will I buy the pre-mixed variety! These were so, so, so good! Very easy and super yummy. It scares me that I would have had no problem finishing the entire pitcher on my own! Ha.
Wow! Best homemade margarita ever! My whole family loved this recipe!
I would highly recommend these to anyone who enjoys margaritas you get in a restaurant. They taste very similar. I used about half the alcohol called for and some still felt they were a bit strong. I thought they were perfect . Thanks very much for the recipe. They were a delicious addition to ladies night!
These are so yummy! I will never buy a mix again. I made it with a cup fresh sliced strawberries and a little sugar. Definitely a keeper!
This is how I've been making my margaritas for years! I tend not to measure things out, so some batches are a bit stronger than others. I've also tried it with frozen mango pieces which worked pretty well
Yum Yum Yum! I don't even like margaritas or tequila but this was so good. I took the advice of another reviewer and got good tequila (Jose Cuervo) since there is so much in this drink. I'll definitely be making this again!
made these for some friends last night, they were a hit! they were amazing! thank you :)
Delicious! Read MOST HELPFUL reviews for good tips! Yum!
Was invited to a margarita loving fiends house to soak in her new hot tub....made these Strawberry Margaritas and they were a big hit! Added a bit less tequila and used fresh picked strawberries, they were awesome! The flavor from the limeade was just right. Don't know what was more relaxing, the long soak in the hot tub or these wonderful cocktails! Will def make these again! Midnight Margaritas anyone?!
A very nice texture with just the right amount of booze and strawberry. Great with tacos.
Great recipe, will be it using over and over again!!!!
Wonderful!!! A big hit at our party! Just the right amounts of everything. Will definitely make this again!
This was perfect! I made this for a BBQ & everyone (even the guys!) loved this easy to make, refreshing drink! Yum! Thanks for sharing!
My favorite margaritas! I've been meaning to review this for quite some time. After I made these once a couple of years ago, they became my signature contribution to potlucks and parties. I rim my glasses with granulated sugar instead of powdered, though I must say, I haven't actually tried the latter. You just can't go wrong with these!
Mmmm. So good. I did not make exactly as recipe states though as I like them a little less strong. I only used 4oz tequila, 2oz triple sec and then I added ice and a little extra limeade (I think about half to 3/4 of a can in total). Fantastic!
I have tried making other straw marg from other recipes here on this site as well as with mixes and can never find one that I like...and I like margaritas!! THIS ONE however, tastes like one at a mexican restaurant. I LOVE IT. The only thing I did different was I only had whole frozen strawberries and I added a little sugar in the blender with it... Hubby said I added too much sugar, I thought it was just right...I added about 1/4 cup. I will definitely keep this recipe. THANK YOU!!
there is no way this is for 4 people! I had a big glass and filled it to the brim! Awesome!!
