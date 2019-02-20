Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita

A near perfect strawberry margarita with frozen strawberries and limeade concentrate.

By JTWTECH

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a blender with ice and crush. Pour in the tequila and triple sec. Add the strawberries and limeade. Blend for 30 seconds or until smooth. Serve in margarita glasses with the rims dipped in powdered sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.1mg. Full Nutrition
