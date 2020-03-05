Caramel Pull Aparts

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Yummy and easy! Caramel sauce and instant rolls make this dessert a winner every time.

By Airisaiia

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®).

  • Combine brown sugar, butter, milk, and cinnamon together in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir until caramel sauce is smooth, about 5 minutes.

  • Sprinkle pecans in the bottom of the prepared pan; top with 1/2 of the caramel sauce. Layer biscuits over caramel sauce. Pour the remaining caramel sauce over biscuits.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through, 20 to 30 minutes. Turn pan over onto a plate to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 12g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 438.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Joe W
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2016
Made it as written. Was very good just messy. Read More
Reviews:
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2016
I wasn't a fan of the cinnamon caramel taste...it didn't work for me. Read More
