Grilled Sirloin Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Rating: 4.58 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Pepper-crusted steak, grill-charred vegetables, and sesame-ginger dressing turn fresh salad greens into an exciting main course.

By Ashley Delilah Lane

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
28 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Blend soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger together in a blender or food processor until dressing is smooth.

  • Press peppercorns into both sides of steak and season with salt.

  • Place steak, scallions, and red bell pepper on the preheated grill and cook for 4 minutes. Flip and cook until vegetables are charred and steak is cooked to desired doneness, about 4 minutes more. Let steak rest on a work surface for 5 minutes before thinly slicing along the grain. Cut scallions into 1-inch pieces and bell pepper lengthwise into strips.

  • Toss curly endive and radicchio with the dressing in a bowl; transfer to a platter and top with steak and vegetables.

Cook's Note:

Any variety of salad greens, such as escarole or watercress, can be used in place of the curly endive an radicchio.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 36.7mg; sodium 389.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2015
Eight minutes ended up being a little too long on my steak but other than that this recipe was great! I'm typically not big on ginger dressing but I absolutely loved this one and it was the best I've ever had. Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Barbara Neebel Meier
Rating: 2 stars
06/14/2016
The dressing was too strong and overpowered the steak. I might make a version of this but not with that dressing. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Linda Fluharty Myers
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2016
Delicious! I also grilled a zucchini and then sliced it on the salad. Didn't have any green onions so I grilled a white onion in a basket on the grill. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sweetpea
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2016
Loved this recipe. I'm a steak lover and to combine with a delicious salad is just my idea of heaven. A must try Read More
Helpful
(1)
Heatherbee
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2016
Will definitely make it again. We grilled fresh mushrooms instead of bell pepper. Also added boiled cooled nugget potatoes to the greens before tossing. Nice Asian flavour but meat-and-potatoes enough for my guys. Read More
Helpful
(1)
usmcTop
Rating: 3 stars
06/12/2016
Followed instructions to the letter. However it did not turn out as described and found it less exciting than expected. I don't believe it is the recipe that needs work but my somewhat "burned-out" taste buds. I'm very old and it takes a lot of work to get the taste buds excited. I'll work with the recipe to make it a 5 star rating. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Christine Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2016
Easy and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
