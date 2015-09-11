"Skinny" Chicken Tacos

Rating: 4.25 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Zesty, easy, and quick way to make chicken tacos that are delicious and diet-friendly. Other options for toppings would be low-fat sour cream, 2% reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend, and salsa.

By Danielle B.

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken, juice of 1 lime, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1 teaspoon chipotle pepper in a bowl; allow to marinate for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Saute red bell peppers, onion, jalapeno peppers, juice of 1 lime, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1 teaspoon chipotle pepper in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until vegetables are tender yet crisp, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer chicken mixture to a separate non-stick skillet over medium-high heat; saute until chicken is no longer pink in the center, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Layer tortillas between paper towels on a microwave-safe plate; heat in microwave until warmed, 10 to 20 seconds.

  • Spoon vegetables and chicken onto tortillas; top with cilantro and lime juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 293.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (21)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lesley Barclay
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2017
I will make it again. I substituted curry for the hot peppers as I have an issue with spicy food. Read More
Helpful
(2)
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lesley Barclay
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2017
I will make it again. I substituted curry for the hot peppers as I have an issue with spicy food. Read More
Helpful
(2)
fabeveryday
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2016
I made these for #NationalTacoDay and they were delicious especially for being "light." A few notes: first since the veggies and chicken are not cooked in oil it can get a little dry. The like juice at the end is important and I also recommend serving with a little low fat sour cream. Second I am a salt lover so I also added a little seasoning salt to the chicken seasoning blend. Otherwise this recipe makes a good amount of the chicken and veggies which results in leftovers for breakfast tacos or a salad topping the next day! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2015
Pretty darn tasty! The fresh taste of the lime just makes this dish so unique. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Edna Mack Pettigrew
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2016
I will make this again. I used already cooked chicken. I added the seasonings to the chicken. Read More
Jason Deweese
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2020
simple and delicious! Read More
SirDino
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2015
This was a hit last night with the family. The fresh lime definitely sets it off. I added some Mango to the veg mix and it was great. Thanks for posting this recipe. Read More
Advertisement
RDB
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2018
Made as directed....really tastes just like hot spicy cumin. Not anything I would try again Read More
Lauranmike2016
Rating: 2 stars
11/27/2016
There was to much like in it. Cut it in half and only use one instead of 2 and it may be better Read More
Garyd
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2018
I boiled the chicken to make it even healthier in my mind at least and it was fantastic. I would make it again. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022