Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

I needed a new lemon cheesecake idea, and this one ticks all my boxes! Just a note for those saying the recipe is wrong because it doesn't tell you to separate the egg yolks from the egg whites... I'm quite certain the cheesecake batter takes 4 WHOLE eggs. The meringue topping takes 4 OTHER egg whites. 8 eggs total will get cracked. Wondering how that one reviewer's cake came out that only used the yolks in her batter...
I followed the directions exactly. I refrigerated it overnight as suggested and that was a big mistake. We found it a little too sweet for our liking. It was pretty to begin with but refrigerated overnight took its toll.
This is a good cheesecake, if somewhat time consuming to make. The cheesecake itself is probably the best part for me, and I might just make the cheesecake portion in the future and leave off the curd and meringue. (Just a tip--if you make homemade curd, don't use a metal bowl! It will leave the curd with metallic taste---use a glass bowl. No plastic either!) I'm really fond of the fact that this cheesecake wasn't baked with a water bath. It gives it a nicer, denser texture--which I really prefer. I baked the meringue for about 12 minutes, and it was browned, but the middle was still kind of soft. It could of probably baked a little longer, but I was afraid of the peaks burning. Overall, I would make it again with a few minor changes. It was a learning experience for me lol.
I don't make cheesecakes that often but I have to say this one is near perfect. I love that it didn't need a waterbath too. Mine did take longer to bake and I think I may have jiggled it too much when trying to figure out if it was done and it fell a bit. With the lemon curd and meringue you would never know though ;) I did use a jar lemon curd but in the future I would make my own instead of being lazy. My meringue was perfectly cooked, I took it out at 9-10 minutes. I did have crust issues but, I was attempting a gluten free crust and sometimes cookie crusts can be tricky. In the future I would use my go-to graham cracker crust.
Made the cheesecake twice already, big hit with family and friends. The third one is going to be popped in the oven to bake the meringue in a few minutes. A few changes - used a graham crumb crust, and also find that making the batter in the food processor makes it much smoother than using the hand mixer. The lemon curd recipe used the 4 yolks left over from the separated eggs for the meringue, and it does tend to 'weep' a bit down the sides of the cake after baking the meringue. This time, I've frozen the cheesecake and curd, and will try baking the meringue on the frozen cake.
To make the cheesecake more creamy, make it in a food processor, rather than using a stand mixer/hand mixer. When the cake cooled, I had a big crack in the top, but that filled in with the homemade lemon curd. I took the springform ring OFF when I did the meringue, and it worked perfectly. Delicious dessert that I will make again.
First time making this cheesecake. I didn’t let the center fully cook. I would leave in the oven another 20 mins then what it says if you follow by book. When applying the meringue don’t let touch the springform pan rim or else it will cook to it and fall apart when removing the rim. But other than that taste amazing!!! Definitely making it again!!!!
My husband loves Lemon Meringue Pie and Cheesecake so I decided to make this for Father's Day. I used the egg yolks from the meringue to make the lemon curd, I used Microwave Lemon Curd from AR. I used less lemon curd then called for because it becomes drippy, especially when the meringue is browning in the oven. For me the baking time was 90 minutes with a water bath placed underneath, then I turned the oven off and let it sit for another hour. Delicious and looks spectacular!
I haven't made it yet, but just wanted to point out, the reason some of the lemon is runny on cheesecake, is that your lemon filling was not cooked long enough. My mother taught me this and she made the best lemon pies.
Very easy recipe. Made the cheesecake the day before. Made the lemon curd and put it together the next day with meringue on top. Let it chill for a bit before serving. It’s a very light cheesecake and the lemon curd makes it. I did put a pice of wax paper between the bottom pan and crust to make sure it wouldn’t stick. A nice touch would be to add some candied lemon slices when you plate it.
Super recipe that is sure to impress your guests. So delicious. For some reason I pushed the Graham cracker base up the sides as well and it worked out well. I made the lemon curd from another recipe on Allrecipe website and used the egg yolks from the meringue.
I hate to see a recipe get shorted on stars in the ratings because someone doesn’t happen to understand the ingredients. I thought this was delicious. Lemon curd, by the way, is a purchasable ingredients just as eggs and cream cheese are. It is not inexpensive, but I’ve seen it on the shelf of every grocer I’ve visited. That said, it can be easily made at home.
First two times I made this it is fabulous, like two favorites in one! The third time I tried using parchment paper (as the tip suggests) to line the spring pan and it was a disaster, the middle did not fully cook. The parchmenthindered the temperature.
I made this recipe to bring to a party. It was phenomenal! I made my own lemon curd. To make the recipe gluten free I used Scharr's gluten free shortbread cookies. If you use them you will need to double the amount of melted butter in the crust.
Not for the new cooks. It is a gorgeous cake but lots of time and some difficulty. The hardest part was when the cake was in the oven browning the meringue. You have to remove the sides of the springform pan in order to spread the curd and meringue; therefore there is nothing to grab onto (not to mention the sliding of the bottom cake pan) when inserting into and removing from the hot oven. It took my husband and myself with lots of almost swearing to achieve this trick. The curd does drip down the sides as well so you are working with hot sugar. Yikes!
Wow. This is one of the best desserts I've ever had. If you love lemon, this is for you! I made it gluten free (Pamela's lemon shortbread cookies for the crust--yum!) and lactose free sour cream and cream cheese. I tossed a little plain coconut yogurt in too. I made the homemade quick lemon curd that you cook in the microwave in allrecipes too.
LOVED it! I brought it to friends house for Superbowl Sunday... what a hit! They are good cooks and they thought this was excellent! I did make it that day so it didn't chill as much but it actually tasted more like a gourmet treat somewhat warmer. Thank you so much! I love to cook but not always the most experienced baker so I'm so proud of this cake!
The flavor of the cheesecake was outstanding. I made my own lemon curd to go on top. The directions were not clear on whether or not to leave the ring on the springform pan when baking the meringue. It was impossible to seal the meringue to the edges with the ring on because if it touched, it would pull off when the ring was removed. There was some weeping of the meringue because of this.
The recipe was delicious the cheesecake is light and smooth. However the bake time of 60 minutes seems a little off as I had to bake for almost 90 minutes before it was set in the middle. There was no lemon curd recipe included so I found one on another website to make.
First time making cheesecake without the water bath. Should have wrapped foil around pan cuz it leaked with this recipe! Not sure what an “almost set” cheesecake looks like, but took it out after an additional 20 minutes because it was browning. Cheesecake clasped 15 minutes after removing from oven! Ugh…
I've been wanting to make this for awhile now. Made it for my dad's birthday. It was a hit. Even with the people who don't care for meringue. I doubled the meringue (my dad & I love it). I should have doubled it up on the cheesecake part of recipe. I have a larger cheesecake pan then recipe called for. My curd didn't thicken so I used canned. It still tasted delicious. I loved it & will make again.
Wow! We absolutely loved this cheesecake! Lemon Meringue is my sister’s & my favorite pie. This recipe was fun to make. My first time making meringue, too!
The cheesecake is delicious but I do not understand why both times I have made it I ended up with a pool of grease in the bottom of my oven. I crushed up shortbread cookies and added the melted butter as directed then pressed it into the bottom of the pan. I thought it was a freak thing the first time. The second time it happened in a brand new oven. Next time I bake it on a cookie sheet.
obviously i used the wrong brand curd. next time will try homemade. the final steps were a mess curd running down the sides and so on. hopefully it will taste better than it looks!
Made this for my mother's birthday. Fresh lemon really adds the "zip" to this recipes. I bought Lorna Doon cookies for the crust. It was not difficult to make and the outcome is spectacular. Very, very delicious. But it is sweet! It's a beautiful cheesecake/pie! Make sure you know how to test for doneness on a cheesecake and you leave a bit of "wiggle" in the center before taking it out. Even if it splits the lemon curd will cover mistakes and so will the meringue. EXCELLENT dessert!
Amazing! I love lemon, and this hits the spot. This was first time making an actual cheesecake (previously I've done cupcakes), meringue, and lemon curd. the meringue is definitely tricky, but I think that's baker's error.
This cheesecake was easy to make, and looked great. I also tasted the batter and it was great! ha. I also made a lime version of this, only changing lemon to lime. I enjoyed the taste and feel of the center of the cheesecake better than the edges, and I am usually an edge person. Maybe that was due to over baking, I do not know, but the center was fabulous. The top of mine cracked because of no water bath. Should've used a water bath. I would make this again, and recommend it to new bakers.
This one best cheesecake I ever tasted! The only problem I had is when you take it out of the oven & it starts to cool it cracks right in the middle. I just cover it with the lemon curd. The other thing I changed instead of meringue I made a whipped cream topping because you can't freeze meringue. Good recipe!
No changes... over the top delicious! Making this again for birthday dessert! 2-16-2019
Irene Lim
I had half the ingredients so as to bake a 6-inch cake instead. Everything is great, just that I personally felt that the lemon taste is a little too much. Will try to reduce the lemon in both the cake and the curd next round.
I'm in the middle of making this cheesecake, so I'll follow up after it's finished. One thing I wanted to mention is the egg yokes. I found a wonderful recipe which called for 5 egg yokes and it was the best cheese cake we've ever eaten. So, this time I'm not throwing out the egg whites. I'm making a meringue to top it.
The taste couldn’t have been any better, but I felt the directions were lacking. I used Lorna Doone cookies for the bottom crust and would do that again. They are slightly salty and added a perfect flavor to balance all the sweetness. I have made meringue successfully many times. This time, even though carefully sealed to the edge of the cheesecake, it turned into a floating cloud, surrounded by weeping lemon curd. The cheese cake dropped in the center. There should have been clearer directions as to how it should look when done. I baked it an hour AND ANOTHER 30 minutes…and still it dropped significantly. How is anyone supposed to know at what point is the point BEFORE it is over baked!? I made my own curd, but never having made it before, how was I to know how long to continually cook and stir? Directions were to cook on medium heat until it coated the back of a spoon. Well, did that mean a spring “coat” or a winter one?? When it began to boil, I quit cooking it because boiling was not mentioned in the directions. The recipe I followed could have said if or how long to boil it. It was not thick enough. I think that’s why it seeped out from under the meringue. Nevertheless, the ten people I served raved about it. It was truly delicious despite its appearance!
This dessert was very easy to make and was a real showstopper. Everyone raved about the combination . Only change I did was add toasted pecans to the shortbread crust. Will definitely be making again soon.
The cheesecake turned out wonderful. I did use the Graham cracker crust instead of cookies to cut back some of the sweetness. I used lemon curd from jar- that was terrible. It never set and oozed out like syrup when I cu the cake. I will try again making my own lemon curd.
flavor is amazing. I am a new baker and wished the recipe would add not to over mix the cheese cake batter or a little insight into making cheese cake m mine cracked. Also i found a wonderful lemon curd recipe on another site (LifeLoveandSugar...there should have been one here
I made this precisely by the recipe for Easter dinner (4/21/19). It was phenomenal! My husband had it for breakfast and lunch today. The only problem I had was the shortbread crust sticking to the bottom of the springform pan, so it didn't look very pretty on the plate. Didn't affect the flavor at all! I'll prebake it next time -- yes there definitely will be many next times!
wow. my whole family declared this a "prize winning" cheesecake worthy of a competition. If you want to do some of the work ahead of time, make the cheesecake a day before. Then a few hours before serving, make the meringue. You can't apparently cover over meringue and put it in the fridge or it will sort of melt. So I did the meringue a few hours for the holiday and put it in the fridge uncovered. perfect. keep an eye on the meringue, mine got a little too dark. once it starts to cook it really browns fast.
