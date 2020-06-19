Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

The taste couldn’t have been any better, but I felt the directions were lacking. I used Lorna Doone cookies for the bottom crust and would do that again. They are slightly salty and added a perfect flavor to balance all the sweetness. I have made meringue successfully many times. This time, even though carefully sealed to the edge of the cheesecake, it turned into a floating cloud, surrounded by weeping lemon curd. The cheese cake dropped in the center. There should have been clearer directions as to how it should look when done. I baked it an hour AND ANOTHER 30 minutes…and still it dropped significantly. How is anyone supposed to know at what point is the point BEFORE it is over baked!? I made my own curd, but never having made it before, how was I to know how long to continually cook and stir? Directions were to cook on medium heat until it coated the back of a spoon. Well, did that mean a spring “coat” or a winter one?? When it began to boil, I quit cooking it because boiling was not mentioned in the directions. The recipe I followed could have said if or how long to boil it. It was not thick enough. I think that’s why it seeped out from under the meringue. Nevertheless, the ten people I served raved about it. It was truly delicious despite its appearance!