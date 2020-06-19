Almond Punch

Amazing gold-color punch for wedding showers.

Recipe by kathywitt

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
6 punch bowls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, water, almond extract, vanilla extract, and lemon juice together in a bowl until sugar is dissolved and syrup is thickened; refrigerate until chilled.

  • Mix 2 cups syrup and ginger ale together in a punch bowls.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of syrup. The actual amount of syrup consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; carbohydrates 91.6g; sodium 40.7mg. Full Nutrition
