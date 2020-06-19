Holiday Mocha Punch

This is a great, quick mocha treat that is great for the holidays! nnHope you enjoy!

Recipe by Abbie Segovia

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 cups
Directions

  • Stir hot water, sugar, and instant coffee together in a bowl until sugar and coffee are dissolved. Add milk, chocolate syrup, and vanilla extract; mix well. Chill in refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight. Stir ice cream into punch before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 64.6g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 145.3mg. Full Nutrition
