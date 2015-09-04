Country Ham and Cheddar Mini Hand Pies

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These tiny appetizers-packed with country loving in every bite-are straight from the kitchen of Amber Wilson of For the Love of the South.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Once the butter has melted, whisk in the flour, creating a roux. Allow the roux to cook for 1-2 minutes. Whisk in the milk, nutmeg, salt and pepper. The roux will thicken as it cooks into a bechamel. Once it becomes thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, take off the heat. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out the thawed puff pastry until 1/8 inch thick. Cut one sheet of puff pastry into 3 equal pieces longwise. Cut each piece in half crosswise, creating 6 equal pieces. Line a baking sheet with a piece of Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil. Place the pastry on the lined baking sheet and brush the edges of the pastry with the egg wash.

  • On one half of the piece of puff pastry, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of cheese and top with a slice of country ham. Spread 1 tablespoon of the bechamel over the ham. Repeat with another layer of cheese and ham, and finish with one tablespoon of bechamel. Fold the remaining half of the pastry over the filling. Crimp with edges with the tines of a fork. Brush the tops with the egg wash. Cut slits on the top of the pastry to allow the steam to escape the hand pie as it bakes. Repeat with the rest of the pastry.

  • Bake the hand pies for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown on top. Immediately place on a wire rack to cool.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

For stick-free, golden brown pastries every time, line your baking sheet with Reynolds Wrap(R) Aluminum Foil!

Call Out:

For a lovely touch for the autumn season, make tiny leaf shapes with a cookie cutter out of any scraps of puff pastry. Simply stick the leaves onto the puff pastry after brushing it with egg wash and create steam vents where the "veins" of the leaves would be, right down the middle of the leaf.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 65.4mg; sodium 618.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022