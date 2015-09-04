Country Ham and Cheddar Mini Hand Pies
These tiny appetizers-packed with country loving in every bite-are straight from the kitchen of Amber Wilson of For the Love of the South.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:
For stick-free, golden brown pastries every time, line your baking sheet with Reynolds Wrap(R) Aluminum Foil!
Call Out:
For a lovely touch for the autumn season, make tiny leaf shapes with a cookie cutter out of any scraps of puff pastry. Simply stick the leaves onto the puff pastry after brushing it with egg wash and create steam vents where the "veins" of the leaves would be, right down the middle of the leaf.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 65.4mg; sodium 618.2mg. Full Nutrition