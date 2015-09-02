Greg's Easy Spaghetti with Balsamic Chicken
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 330.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 22.4g 45 %
carbohydrates: 44.8g 15 %
dietary fiber: 2.3g 9 %
sugars: 1.1g
fat: 7.1g 11 %
saturated fat: 2.6g 13 %
cholesterol: 43mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 311.4IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 6.3mg 48 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 4.9mg 8 %
folate: 5.4mcg 1 %
calcium: 78.2mg 8 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 14.5mg 5 %
potassium: 146.6mg 4 %
sodium: 171.8mg 7 %
calories from fat: 64.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved