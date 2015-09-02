Greg's Easy Spaghetti with Balsamic Chicken

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick one pot meal features spaghetti with chopped chicken, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and shredded Asiago cheese.

By Barilla Canada

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour whole box of pasta into a large skillet (approximately 12 inches in diameter). Pour 3 cups of cold water into the pan ensuring that the water covers the pasta. Turn the burner to high and set your timer to 10 minutes (optional: add a bit of salt to taste).

    Advertisement

  • After 7 minutes add chicken, tomatoes and vinegar; cook an additional 3 minutes.

  • Remove from heat.

  • Fold in cheese and sprinkle with basil. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 171.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Erin Myers
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2016
I made this recipe tonight but made a few changes. I marinated the chicken in balsamic oil salt & pepper. Then I used angel hair pasta because we just like it better. Next time I will add more tomatoes and basil as it just wasn't enough Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Dani
Rating: 3 stars
05/13/2017
This recipe was easy that's for sure with only a few ingredients. However I did make quite a few adjustments. I will say if I made this again I would not do it all in one pot. I had to add more water to cook the pasta and once it did cook I had an issue with it sticking to the bottom. I think I would have rather just boiled and drained it as normal. Also I added garlic and olive oil while cooking and stirred in mozzarella as the cheese (turned into a little more of a caprese pasta). I also marinated the chicken prior to cooking. This recipe is a good springboard to start with but I think it could use a little more flavor and rely a little less on the balsamic. Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Erin Myers
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2016
I made this recipe tonight but made a few changes. I marinated the chicken in balsamic oil salt & pepper. Then I used angel hair pasta because we just like it better. Next time I will add more tomatoes and basil as it just wasn't enough Read More
Helpful
(2)
Marcia N
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2016
I made this because I had chicken and a box of spaghetti noodles. Loved it! Very easy to make one thing though I had to stir the spaghetti almost constantly but no problem I also added some chili flakes to the chicken I sautéed to give it a kick and my hubbie loved it! Def. will make again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
treygn
Rating: 2 stars
05/09/2017
This isn't good. The mix and balsamic vinegar and the cheese is...awkward. The flavors do not complement each other. I tried it before adding in the cheese and it was ok but with the cheese is just weird. It's easy to make, but that's about all the good I can say about it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Dani
Rating: 3 stars
05/13/2017
This recipe was easy that's for sure with only a few ingredients. However I did make quite a few adjustments. I will say if I made this again I would not do it all in one pot. I had to add more water to cook the pasta and once it did cook I had an issue with it sticking to the bottom. I think I would have rather just boiled and drained it as normal. Also I added garlic and olive oil while cooking and stirred in mozzarella as the cheese (turned into a little more of a caprese pasta). I also marinated the chicken prior to cooking. This recipe is a good springboard to start with but I think it could use a little more flavor and rely a little less on the balsamic. Read More
Theresa
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2019
This recipe was great. I made a few small changes. I used a veggie barilla pasta which I cooked as normal boiled in water. I set it aside tossed with olive oil to avoid sticking. I then in a separate pan sautéed crushed garlic in olive oil added frozen precooked grilled chicken pieces salt and pepper. Grilled until warmed through. Added balsamic vinegar and tomatoes with a few tablespoons of water. Cooked for 3-4 minutes and added basil sprinkled with fresh Parm. (Didn t have Asiago on hand). Served over the pasta. It was delicious. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022