Greg's Easy Spaghetti with Balsamic Chicken

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe tonight but made a few changes. I marinated the chicken in balsamic oil salt & pepper. Then I used angel hair pasta because we just like it better. Next time I will add more tomatoes and basil as it just wasn't enough Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made this because I had chicken and a box of spaghetti noodles. Loved it! Very easy to make one thing though I had to stir the spaghetti almost constantly but no problem I also added some chili flakes to the chicken I sautéed to give it a kick and my hubbie loved it! Def. will make again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars This isn't good. The mix and balsamic vinegar and the cheese is...awkward. The flavors do not complement each other. I tried it before adding in the cheese and it was ok but with the cheese is just weird. It's easy to make, but that's about all the good I can say about it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was easy that's for sure with only a few ingredients. However I did make quite a few adjustments. I will say if I made this again I would not do it all in one pot. I had to add more water to cook the pasta and once it did cook I had an issue with it sticking to the bottom. I think I would have rather just boiled and drained it as normal. Also I added garlic and olive oil while cooking and stirred in mozzarella as the cheese (turned into a little more of a caprese pasta). I also marinated the chicken prior to cooking. This recipe is a good springboard to start with but I think it could use a little more flavor and rely a little less on the balsamic.