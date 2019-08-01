Apple Pie Shot
This is a mouthwatering vodka shot that tastes just like Mom's apple pie. Put entire shot in your mouth and swish back and forth a few times before swallowing.
This was great, everyone loved it. We tried it with green apple vodka and it was even better! ThanksRead More
I did not like this drink! It sounded good, so I made some for my friends, but they were as disgusted as I was! Maybe I did something wrong...?Read More
When you crave the taste of an apple pie but don't have the time to make one this drink will quiet your apple pie cravings till you have time to make one.
It was amazing. It tasted just like apple pie. You HAVE to make sure when you shoot it that you get the whipcream. I served it a bachelorette party and everyone loved it.
Served this at my Christmas party which was a great hit with everyone, very easy and very unique.
This is great...I warmed up the cider.
Loved it! No Vodka aftertaste either. Didn't think it was really gonna taste that much like apple pie, but it does! Definitely my new favorite shot.
Very tasty
sounded good tasted bad
Made these at a party and got mixed reviews. Most loved them, it was very unique and looks great with the whipped cream and cinnamon. Some said it was too strong, but I thought it was awesome.
A favorite at my Thanksgiving feast. My guests still talk about it.
FANTASTIC! i added non-flavored gelatin to this and made them into jello-shots, everyone loved it! Now i'm asked to bring them everywhere I go!
YUM! I used vanilla vodka. Killer.
We used to do these in college where you sit someone in a chair, they put their head back and you pour the ingredients in their mouth. When it's done they close their mouth, shake their head and swallow it down...mmmmmmm just like an apple pie!
i tryed this over the weekend it was good. but i would use 1 part vodka 2 parts apple cider, this would be good warmed up to i bet
This was vile. Tried a different varients and it didn't help.
This is not taste like apple pie at all.
It wasn't bad, but it wasn't good, either. It didn't really go well together.
Amazing!! This was a fav at my Christmas party.
made these for new years and everyone liked the appearance. the vodka was a bit overwhelming and most only talked about that. easy and cute but less vodka in the mix or using apple flavored vodka would help.
Use a flavored vodka called "Whipped" - It's a blue bottle, I believe from France - Fantastic. I'm not a big drinker (thus the 4 stars).
needs to be sweeter. use less alcohol in proportion to cider
Holy , this really DOES taste like apple pie! These are daaaangerous!
I expected this to be much sweeter than it was and it may have gone down better if it had. Perhaps adding a little Apple Pucker to it.
This was a great shot, I served it for my family on thanksgiving and they were definitely impressed.
This really does taste like apple pie with a touch of alcohol! I would have rated this 5 star if it weren't the fact that there is only so many of this one can have.
I didn't have apple cider so I used a quality apple juice instead. These were very strong & difficult to get the whipped cream down w/ the shot. It was fun to try on an autumn Friday night but I don't think I will repeat...sorry.
Be careful. These are too good.
Great drink. I had Cinnabon vodka on hand so I used that and this turned out tasty. Tasted just like apple pie. And it's easy to make.
Would not recommend this.
