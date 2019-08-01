Apple Pie Shot

3.7
38 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 7
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 6

This is a mouthwatering vodka shot that tastes just like Mom's apple pie. Put entire shot in your mouth and swish back and forth a few times before swallowing.

Recipe by AGS63

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 2 ounce shot glass, combine vodka and apple cider. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and a pinch of cinnamon.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 2.3mg; sodium 7.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022