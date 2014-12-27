Fresh Green Beans with Heaven Sauce

Rating: 4.53 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Wonderful side dish that will make even the green bean haters beg for more. Created from my own trial and error. It is perfect now.

By J.B. David

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add green beans, cover, and steam until tender, 2 to 6 minutes.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir onion and garlic for 2 minutes. Add sesame seeds; cook and stir until sesame seeds are golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Mix soy sauce, mayonnaise, sriracha hot sauce, and allspice into onion mixture. Add green beans and toss to coat; season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Note:

You can alternately plate the steamed green beans and pour sauce over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 1085.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Reviews:
Keri
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2016
My husband is always trying to get me to make green beans (I truly dislike them). Well not after making this recipe! I could not stop eating every last one. I can see how some would be put off by the saltiness of the soy sauce even though it's reduced sodium. I added a touch of sugar to even out the flavor. I would add a dash or two of sugar and then taste test. I halved the recipe and it turned out wonderful. There's something addictive about this sauce! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Joanne Neubauer
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2016
I didn't have any sriracha sauce so I used Cholula Hot sauce. I LOVE fresh green beans and was looking for something different besides a little butter, salt and parmesan. This is top notch! I finally bought a bottle of sriracha just for this recipe I can hardly wait to try it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
flameworker222
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2016
I made the Allrecipes magazine version of this recipe which called for low-sodium soy sauce. I'm glad I did because it was still plenty salty. My son and I thought a few dashes of sesame oil brought out the sesame taste nicely. Everyone enjoyed it! Read More
Helpful
(3)
shonne
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2016
Great recipe!!! Very tasty. I followed recipe exactly as written. I will definitely make this again Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dilliemom
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2020
These green beans are phenomenal!! My husband and I can easily eat almost a pound of fresh green beans with this recipe. We like them on the firm/crisp side so I only steam them about 4 minutes. I use the sriracha mayonnaise condiment and save one small step. These green beans and a package of frozen Trader Joe's pork dumplings and you've got a nice little meal. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2016
I thought this was great! I didn't have sesame seeds but I had sunflower seeds so I used them instead. Read More
Helpful
(1)
WorkingMom
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2020
Made as is and enjoyed every bite. My husband and I started thinking of other veggies that would be good with the sauce, like Brussel Sprouts. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jenmrch
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2020
Very delicious! I used frozen green beans but the sauce is so delish. Eat it with protein and rice. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rodney Anderson
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2016
followed to the letter. It is so easy and sooo very good! Read More
Helpful
(1)
