Fresh Green Beans with Heaven Sauce

Rating: 5 stars My husband is always trying to get me to make green beans (I truly dislike them). Well not after making this recipe! I could not stop eating every last one. I can see how some would be put off by the saltiness of the soy sauce even though it's reduced sodium. I added a touch of sugar to even out the flavor. I would add a dash or two of sugar and then taste test. I halved the recipe and it turned out wonderful. There's something addictive about this sauce! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't have any sriracha sauce so I used Cholula Hot sauce. I LOVE fresh green beans and was looking for something different besides a little butter, salt and parmesan. This is top notch! I finally bought a bottle of sriracha just for this recipe I can hardly wait to try it again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I made the Allrecipes magazine version of this recipe which called for low-sodium soy sauce. I'm glad I did because it was still plenty salty. My son and I thought a few dashes of sesame oil brought out the sesame taste nicely. Everyone enjoyed it! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe!!! Very tasty. I followed recipe exactly as written. I will definitely make this again Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars These green beans are phenomenal!! My husband and I can easily eat almost a pound of fresh green beans with this recipe. We like them on the firm/crisp side so I only steam them about 4 minutes. I use the sriracha mayonnaise condiment and save one small step. These green beans and a package of frozen Trader Joe's pork dumplings and you've got a nice little meal. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was great! I didn't have sesame seeds but I had sunflower seeds so I used them instead. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Made as is and enjoyed every bite. My husband and I started thinking of other veggies that would be good with the sauce, like Brussel Sprouts. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Very delicious! I used frozen green beans but the sauce is so delish. Eat it with protein and rice. Helpful (1)