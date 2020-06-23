Candice's Butternut Squash Enchiladas

Butternut squash enchiladas, vegetarian-friendly.

By Hustlerose

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 enchiladas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place squash halves in a microwave-safe bowl and cover bowl with plastic wrap. Cook in microwave until flesh is very tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Pour about 1 inch of oil in a skillet and place over medium-low heat. Fry tortillas in oil until softened and lightly browned, about 10 seconds per side. Drain tortillas on paper towel-lined plates.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Spread a thin layer of enchilada sauce into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Sprinkle cinnamon, garlic salt, and black pepper over squash; mash until smooth. Stir black beans and cilantro into squash mixture until filling is well mixed.

  • Place a tortilla in the bottom of the baking dish; spoon filling down the middle and roll tortilla around filling, keeping it seam-side down. Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling. Stack rolled tortillas on top of each other, if needed. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over tortillas and top with Colby-Jack cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 58.9g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 829.8mg. Full Nutrition
