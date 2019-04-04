Beef and Cabbage (Lazy Golumpki)

Lazy Golumpki Haiku: "Used some of cook's notes, coz we don't like it too saucy. Couple swaps as well." Unlike the recipe submitter who prefers a wetter golumpki, we want it a little more dry, so I only used 1 15 oz. can of Hunt's tomato sauce; I believe it was an Italian-seasoned one. To save a step, I used a coleslaw-mix produce bag, but added some work back in (lol) by using 1/2 chopped onion instead of onion powder. This is one of those very forgiving, very comforting casseroles that some may call bland, but we just love. Other than it possibly needing garlic (and myself adding Sriracha to my plate), I think it was great. Making it ahead of time and leaving it covered in the oven for a bit longer than the recipe stated (so the cabbage on top didn't char too much) made dinner even easier.

