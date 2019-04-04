Beef and Cabbage (Lazy Golumpki)

Lazy Golumpki Haiku: "Used some of cook's notes, coz we don't like it too saucy. Couple swaps as well." Unlike the recipe submitter who prefers a wetter golumpki, we want it a little more dry, so I only used 1 15 oz. can of Hunt's tomato sauce; I believe it was an Italian-seasoned one. To save a step, I used a coleslaw-mix produce bag, but added some work back in (lol) by using 1/2 chopped onion instead of onion powder. This is one of those very forgiving, very comforting casseroles that some may call bland, but we just love. Other than it possibly needing garlic (and myself adding Sriracha to my plate), I think it was great. Making it ahead of time and leaving it covered in the oven for a bit longer than the recipe stated (so the cabbage on top didn't char too much) made dinner even easier.
As always, the first time I make a recipe, I follow it exactly. Not complicated to make, but disappointed in lack of flavor. Very bland. Would like to make it again but not sure what to add to give it a boost! Great texture, perfect amount of liquid. Maybe next day it will taste better!
Lazy Golumpki Haiku: "Used some of cook's notes, coz we don't like it too saucy. Couple swaps as well." Unlike the recipe submitter who prefers a wetter golumpki, we want it a little more dry, so I only used 1 15 oz. can of Hunt's tomato sauce; I believe it was an Italian-seasoned one. To save a step, I used a coleslaw-mix produce bag, but added some work back in (lol) by using 1/2 chopped onion instead of onion powder. This is one of those very forgiving, very comforting casseroles that some may call bland, but we just love. Other than it possibly needing garlic (and myself adding Sriracha to my plate), I think it was great. Making it ahead of time and leaving it covered in the oven for a bit longer than the recipe stated (so the cabbage on top didn't char too much) made dinner even easier.
Easy and perfect lazy golumpki recipe. I did add a teaspoon of paprika and tweaked recipe slightly by excluding tomato soup and crushed tomato. I added 24 ounce pasta sauce and 14.5 ounce of stewed tomatoes. A little less liquid than what recipe called for but it wasn't too dry. I like golumpki's and would make this lazy version again.
As always, the first time I make a recipe, I follow it exactly. Not complicated to make, but disappointed in lack of flavor. Very bland. Would like to make it again but not sure what to add to give it a boost! Great texture, perfect amount of liquid. Maybe next day it will taste better!
I like the recipe but I reduced the sauce because I just like it lighter. I replaced the onion power with 1/4 medium onion and added paprika, garlic powder, a good amount of dill, and some parsley. I season it similarly to navy noodles.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2022
Topped it with fried onions and went a little easier on the sauce. Also used basmati rice. This is a fun quick recipe to mess around with. I think it will take several attempts to find my favorite variation but the suggestions here are a great start and I’m looking forward trying them!
I thought this recipe was delicious. As advised by another reviewer, I did add a little onion and garlic powder, which helped increase the flavor. We thoroughly enjoyed it and look forward to left-overs. Thanks for the recipe!
I made it to recipe other than adding extra meat since my cabbage was pretty big. We all enjoyed it though I will play with extra spices next time I make it as it was on the blander side. Satisfying dish on a chilly evening.
We love golumpki at home but it is a lot of work. This is a great replacement when you get the craving. The whole family loved it even going for seconds. We followed the recipe to the letter and came out great. A few of us drizzled a little ketchup on it as we do with golumpki. We will make it again.
Helpful recipe. I always revert to some old family tweaks, though. E.g., I saute a large onion (chopped) in butter, cook the onion separately, then add to cooked hamburger meat and cooked rice. I use small diced tomatoes instead of crushed, and add chicken broth instead of tomato soup. I use less water in cooking the rice (in a rice cooker) so it will absorb the liquids (stock and tomatoes) a bit more. Only use 11/3 cup water to 1 cup rinsed jasmine rice (it's already wet from rinsing). Also sort of layer the cabbage on bottom and top of the meat/rice mixture in the pan. This seems to mimic cabbage rolls a bit more when you spoon it out. Overall, though, way easier than doing old fashioned cabbage rolls and tastes just as good.
What a great idea! I use this recipe as inspiration rather than follow the recipe. I brown the beef, put all ingredients in one pan (replacing the soup with spaghetti sauce) simmer 20 mins and boom. One pot, way less work and such good flavor. Such a satisfying and comforting dinner.
My husband loved it! I modified just slightly to include extra black pepper ( i used about a teaspoon), 3/4 tsp of minced garlic, and one half jalapeño chopped fine. It reheats well too - just add a little water to the bottom of the dish you you reheat as the rice absorbs liquid.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.