Beef and Cabbage (Lazy Golumpki)

Grew up eating golumpki. Yes I'm mostly Polish, but always wanted more sauce on them and didn't like the 'mushiness' of the burger inside. This is the version I came up with and hope you enjoy!

Recipe by cjsmart

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil cabbage in a stockpot until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain well.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix salt, parsley, onion powder, and black pepper into ground beef.

  • Bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir tomato soup and crushed tomatoes together in a bowl.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine cabbage, seasoned ground beef, rice, and tomato mixture together in a bowl; transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe uses a lot of sauce. If you like the traditional golumpki-version, you may want to reduce the amount of sauce. I happen to dislike the old family recipes that are very dry.

I put the brand names of the sauce in there, because it is my personal preference and love the flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 726.7mg. Full Nutrition
