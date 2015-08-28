Spicy Broccoli with Parmesan Cheese

Broccoli gets a sassy makeover with this delicious side that's spicy and garlicky with a hint of lemon. It's perfect for special occasions, but so good it may become a regular on your dinner table.

prep:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toast the almonds in a 4-quart saucepot over medium-high heat until lightly browned. Remove the almonds from the pot and set aside.

  • In the same saucepot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, broccoli and crushed red pepper and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Add the wine and broth to the saucepot and cook for 3 minutes, stirring to scrape up any brown bits from the pot. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 3 minutes or until the broccoli is tender-crisp.

  • Stir in the Parmesan cheese and cook for 2 minutes or until the broccoli is tender. Stir in the lemon zest and sprinkle with the toasted almonds.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 5g; cholesterol 2.1mg; sodium 134.7mg. Full Nutrition
