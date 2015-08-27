Cranberry-Orange Pumpkin-Spice Banana Bread

16 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This super moist holiday loaf will help you ring in the fall and holiday season with warm pumpkin spice and seasonal cranberry! Bake one for snacks and breakfast at home, but remember that mini loaves make great holiday gifts for co-workers!

By I Can't Believe its Not Butter!

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Orange Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Brush 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with additional I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® Spread; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine mashed banana, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® Spread, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla in large bowl with wooden spoon. Stir in remaining ingredients except Glaze until blended. Spoon into prepared pan.

  • Bake 60-70 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 20 minutes on wire rack; remove from pan and cool completely.

  • To make Glaze, combine confectioners sugar, melted Spread, vanilla, orange peel and 3 to 4 teaspoons warm water in small bowl. Drizzle over cooled banana bread.

Notes:

*Pumpkin pie spice is sold in jars in the supermarket. You can create your own by combining 2 tsp. ground cinnamon, 1 tsp. ground ginger, 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg or allspice and 1/4 tsp. ground cloves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 52.9g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 256.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/19/2022