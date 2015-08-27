Cranberry-Orange Pumpkin-Spice Banana Bread

I made muffins instead of a loaf, and ended up with 12 delicious muffins baked at 350ºF for about 23 minutes. I did add a splash of OJ to the batter and replaced some of the water in the glaze with OJ which boosted the orange flavor and resulted in a really nice glaze. The muffins were plenty moist, firm but not dense, and had layer upon layer of interesting flavors. A couple of comments on the instructions for a novice baker. Be sure your sticks of spread are at room temperature for ease of mixing/creaming. I’d also recommend adding the cranberries & orange peel to the banana mixture, then mix all of your dry ingredients together before adding to the banana mixture to be sure you get good distribution of ingredients in the batter. These muffins made me think of Fall and the upcoming Holidays. Would make again.