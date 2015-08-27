Toasted Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast On-The-Go has never looked or tasted this good! Great protein breakfast that will help fuel your busy day.

prep:
8 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt 1 tablespoon I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® Spread in medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and cook vegetables and bacon, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and bacon is crisp, about 4 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine eggs and water in small bowl with wire whisk. Add eggs into skillet and stir until eggs are set. Remove egg and vegetable mixture from skillet and evenly divide between tortillas. Top with cheese; then roll.

  • To seal and toast burritos, wipe skillet with paper towels and melt remaining 1/2 tablespoon Spread over medium heat. Arrange burritos, seam-side-down and cook, turning once, until golden brown, about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 13g; cholesterol 172.6mg; sodium 436mg. Full Nutrition
