Toasted Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast On-The-Go has never looked or tasted this good! Great protein breakfast that will help fuel your busy day.
Breakfast On-The-Go has never looked or tasted this good! Great protein breakfast that will help fuel your busy day.
For the longest time I would not eat breakfast burritos because I burned myself out on them. I decided to make these breakfast burritos and I think my taste has been restored! I used a mixture of red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and onion. I got naughty and used regular bacon also. I decided to use a spinach wrap instead of the whole wheat tortilla and it was amazing!Read More
This receipe was very bland. The texture was good, but I'd decrease the amount of butter and cheese. I'd also add seasonings for flavor.Read More
For the longest time I would not eat breakfast burritos because I burned myself out on them. I decided to make these breakfast burritos and I think my taste has been restored! I used a mixture of red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and onion. I got naughty and used regular bacon also. I decided to use a spinach wrap instead of the whole wheat tortilla and it was amazing!
Delicious recipe loved by the whole family! I love the fact that you can use any vegetables of your preference. In my case we used zucchini, onions, garlic, tomatoes, jalapeno pepper and basil. I used regular bacon so I cut the amount of spread to fry the vegetables. Toasting the burritos in the ICBINB gives them a great flavor and texture, I love the crispiness of the tortilla. I'm definitely making burritos following this recipe again.
Wonderful breakfast food. I probably only used half as much butter spread as called for, and it was enough for me. They were very good toasted in the butter.
Absolutely fantastic recipe! I sautéed the diced red pepper with a bit of diced onion, then mixed it into the egg which I was scrambling. To build the burrito, I added a bit of sour cream across the tortilla, then the egg, then a bit of le gruyere cheese shredded. Oh, and the best part of this was I heated the tortilla up FIRST with the spread, then when it was warm and pliable, added all ingredients and rolled up. AWESOME recipe and one we will make over and over and overrrr.... :)
We are big fans of breakfast burritos in my house because it is a good way to get in a hot breakfast, but, portable! I used the vegetables suggested in the recipe, but, it would be very easy to swap them out with whatever you like or have on hand. I have not been a fan of whole wheat tortillas in the past, but, toasting them in the pan was fabulous! I will definitely try this again.
I had never thought of toasting a breakfast burrito before and I absolutely loved the richness it brought to the burrito. I also liked the fact that you could use whatever veggies you had on hand. I did find that 1/2 cup overpowers the eggs though and I think 1/4 cup would be better. I think the cheese needs doubled as well but that is just my opinion. This one is a keeper and one I will make often.
The best thing about this recipe is that you can put in any vegetable you like. Quick and easy to make using up those leftover vegetables.
I used green onions, cilantro, cherry tomatoes & pepper jack cheese. Toasting the tortilla just makes it better. This was a hit with my family!
I really enjoyed this. I used half of the butter called for while sautéing the peppers and onions and cooking the eggs. I am not generally a whole wheat flour tortilla kind of girl but toasting them in the pan with a little butter really brought them to the next level.
Versatile recipe and the toasting make it come together. Thanks for sharing!
Love the recipe! I know this is a I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter recipe, but I use real butter and regular bacon. I won’t rate this anything but five stars because it was amazing with my small twist, and because why would I rate something bad due to the ingredient that you sponsor? Thanks for the recipe! Cheers
used orange pepper and purple onion and was very tasty.
Great idea! I modified by deleting bacon and using very, onion and summer squash as vegetables. I also used the microwave to cook veggies first, then added the scrambled egg mixture and cooked. Fast and easy, not to mention delicious!
Yum! We love breakfast burritos and these were great toasted- never would have thought to do that! I did swap the whole wheat tortilla for a half corn/ half flour just for personal preference and it got nice and crispy! I love that you can saute whatever veggies you like. I did onions, bell pepper, jalapeno, and serrano pepper.
This receipe was very bland. The texture was good, but I'd decrease the amount of butter and cheese. I'd also add seasonings for flavor.
very tasty, even my 2 year old toddler ate it :)
OMG this is delicious! Toasting it makes all the difference!
Wow this was good. I used my homemade pico de gallo for the veggies, added chipotle mayo, guacamole and spinach. Iomitted the added cheese and didn't miss it. This is definitely my new go to!
Absolutely wonderful! I used bacon (and some with crumbled sausage too). I made extra and kept in fridge. To re-warm for one, I microwaved 15 seconds then put in toaster oven on medium. It was as good as freshly made!
Absolutely delicious! My husband loved it! Saved this recipe and will definitely make it again.
I love this recipe and is a great way to eat a egg while having a delicious breakfast. I used more butter than recommended just because I love crispy tortillas. ??????
Very tasty and easy to make! The ICBINB spread made the burritos perfectly crispy on the outside!
Easy and quick to make. My boys loved it.
Oh, and I use olive oil to cook the eggs and veggies, cook the bacon separately so I can drain the fat on paper towels (wrap tightly to get as much fat out as possible), and a clean dry skillet to toast the burritos.
I skipped the bacon. It was good this way though I'm sure it would be better with bacon.
Great recipe! I make breakfast burritos all the time, but I really enjoyed how these taste with the tortilla toasted! Will be making them like this from now on.
These are great! I had to change it up a bit by using regular bacon, and left over mixture from the shrimp and grits recipe on here. Delicious!