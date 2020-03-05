Faux Cookie Dough Dip

This is a great gluten-free recipe. No one can guess the ingredients.

By deb3350

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend chickpeas, brown sugar, peanut butter, oats, milk, vanilla extract, salt, and baking soda together in a food processor until smooth; fold in chocolate chips.

Cook's Notes:

Serve with green apple slices for a healthy gluten-free dessert.

Substitute almond milk and carob chips for a dairy-free option as well.

If you don't have a food processor, you can get great results with a potato masher.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 309.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

GeorgiapGinny
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2016
Omitted the milk and used the Enjoy Life! brand chocolate chips to make it dairy free. Also left out the baking soda, and used well-rinsed great northern white beans in place of the chickpeas. Really good, and made a perfect allergen-free dessert for a get-together. Served with apple slices, graham crackers and pretzels, yum! Read More
msty19
Rating: 3 stars
09/25/2017
It was okay not exactly what I was expecting. The texture was a bit off for me and the peanut butter in mine was overpowering. Although after I made it my sister suggested adding some more cocoa powder and it improved the taste for me. Overall it was pretty good and a huge hit among my family while being healthy! Read More
My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2015
Chickpeas really are magical! Made this recipe as written in my food processor and it was perfect and no one had any idea they were eating chickpeas! It is great with honey crisp apples too:) Read More
GeorgiapGinny
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2016
Omitted the milk and used the Enjoy Life! brand chocolate chips to make it dairy free. Also left out the baking soda, and used well-rinsed great northern white beans in place of the chickpeas. Really good, and made a perfect allergen-free dessert for a get-together. Served with apple slices, graham crackers and pretzels, yum! Read More
Faith
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2017
Glad another user said they substituted great northern white beans b/c that's what I had in my cupboard and no chickpeas. I don't have a food processor so I used a blender which is always more painstaking with these types of recipes. But, Wow! It tastes amazing! Pretty close to cookie dough! Yum! Read More
msty19
Rating: 3 stars
09/24/2017
It was okay not exactly what I was expecting. The texture was a bit off for me and the peanut butter in mine was overpowering. Although after I made it my sister suggested adding some more cocoa powder and it improved the taste for me. Overall it was pretty good and a huge hit among my family while being healthy! Read More
Jami Herlihy Weichert
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2018
I used almond milk skipped the baking soda and added a little more salt. I also added more chocolate chips. Really good! Read More
goldengram
Rating: 3 stars
03/23/2017
Meh. Perhaps I'd appreciate it more if I HAD to go gluten-free. The taste and texture reminded of me of Asian bean paste pastries. I'm not a fan of sweetened beans. Read More
sharon winters
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2016
Nice flavor without being overly sweet--I even eliminated the chocolate chips! Read More
