Faux Cookie Dough Dip
This is a great gluten-free recipe. No one can guess the ingredients.
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Serve with green apple slices for a healthy gluten-free dessert.
Substitute almond milk and carob chips for a dairy-free option as well.
If you don't have a food processor, you can get great results with a potato masher.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 309.6mg. Full Nutrition