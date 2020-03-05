Faux Cookie Dough Dip

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars Chickpeas really are magical! Made this recipe as written in my food processor and it was perfect and no one had any idea they were eating chickpeas! It is great with honey crisp apples too:) Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Omitted the milk and used the Enjoy Life! brand chocolate chips to make it dairy free. Also left out the baking soda, and used well-rinsed great northern white beans in place of the chickpeas. Really good, and made a perfect allergen-free dessert for a get-together. Served with apple slices, graham crackers and pretzels, yum! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Glad another user said they substituted great northern white beans b/c that's what I had in my cupboard and no chickpeas. I don't have a food processor so I used a blender which is always more painstaking with these types of recipes. But, Wow! It tastes amazing! Pretty close to cookie dough! Yum! Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars It was okay not exactly what I was expecting. The texture was a bit off for me and the peanut butter in mine was overpowering. Although after I made it my sister suggested adding some more cocoa powder and it improved the taste for me. Overall it was pretty good and a huge hit among my family while being healthy!

Rating: 5 stars I used almond milk skipped the baking soda and added a little more salt. I also added more chocolate chips. Really good!

Rating: 3 stars Meh. Perhaps I'd appreciate it more if I HAD to go gluten-free. The taste and texture reminded of me of Asian bean paste pastries. I'm not a fan of sweetened beans.