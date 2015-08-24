Steamed Fresh Green Beans with Garlic Dill Hollandaise Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Taking a new approach to fresh green beans, steamed with Swanson® Chicken Broth and black pepper, add bacon, and drizzle with a creamy butter-less garlic and dill hollandaise sauce. Makes my mouth water.

By Melissa Goff

Recipe Summary test

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place turkey bacon in a skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Cook to desired crispness, turning occasionally, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly. Chop bacon into small pieces.

  • Mix Swanson® Chicken Stock, cream, lemon juice, minced garlic, and dill in a microwaveable bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 1 minute, 30 seconds.

  • Place water in the bottom of a double boiler; water should not touch the bottom of the top pan. Bring water to a boil. Lightly beat egg yolks in the top of the double boiler. Cook, stirring until thickened and egg yolks are about double in volume, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low.

  • Gradually whisk in stock/cream mixture, whisking until completely combined. Mix thoroughly for another minute. Season with 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Remove from heat and cover to keep sauce warm.

  • Set a steamer basket insert into a large saucepan. Pour in Swanson® Chicken Broth to just below the bottom of the steamer; bring to a boil. Add green beans, season with 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and steam until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Discard leftover chicken broth or reserve for another use.

  • Transfer beans to a serving dish; sprinkle with bacon crumbles. Top with hollandaise sauce and serve.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 170.2mg; sodium 330mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Alwotaid
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2016
Absolutely wonderful Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Misty Hanscomb
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2017
It was delicious! Read More
