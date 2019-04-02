Eggplant Bolognese

Italian recipes are my favorite especially when eggplant is included. This is a hearty bolognese and a paleo recipe that is prepared in one pot! You can add any of your favorite vegetables such as peppers or zucchini. You serve over spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles, or your favorite pasta! Enjoy!

By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri

15 mins
1 hr
1 hr 15 mins
6
6 servings
  • Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat; cook pork sausage, breaking it onto smaller pieces with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef; cook and stir until beef is browned and crumbly, about 5 minutes. Drain excess fat.

  • Pour remaining olive oil over sausage mixture; add eggplant, onion, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Cook and stir until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add mushrooms and continuing cooking until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, parsley, oregano, and basil into sausage mixture; bring to a boil. Cover Dutch oven, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for 30 minutes.

You can make this meatless by omitting the meat and add peppers and zucchini to make this extra hearty. You can also substitute ground pork for the sausage.

282 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 839.6mg. Full Nutrition
