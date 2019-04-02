Eggplant Bolognese

Italian recipes are my favorite especially when eggplant is included. This is a hearty bolognese and a paleo recipe that is prepared in one pot! You can add any of your favorite vegetables such as peppers or zucchini. You serve over spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles, or your favorite pasta! Enjoy!
This is great! Spaghetti squash is very underated as an alternative to the processed strands of empty nutrition folks normally use for their dinner. The only thing I would consider doing is leaving the majority of garlic to be added to your pot under recipe section 3, in order to keep the essential enzymes intact from the higher temps reached during 1 and 2.
Perfect Paleo meal. I substituted Johnsonville Hot Italian sausage(out of the casing) for the pork sausage changing the flavor . The eggplant combined with everything was so good. I added italian seasoned diced tomatoes . My family loved the meal. It is filling and in our new way of eating. Thank you
I made this, mostly because I had all the components on hand. My husband said it was really great and a definite do over. I thought it good, and would have liked it better, but I don't really like cooked tomatoes.
I am a huge fan of bolognese and very picky about flavor, oiliness, and meatiness. I doubled this recipe and made fresh pasta. DELICIOUS! It made so much I was able to freeze some, too. I weighed out the eggplant and meat at the grocery store, ending up with a little more eggplant, which was fine. And while I typically do not peel eggplant, I followed the recipe to the letter and see the wisdom in it. The peel would have changed the texture. Leftovers were better and better each day, as I find most Italian dishes to be. Making the fresh pasta put this dish over the top! It was my first time making pasta and EASY! I highly recommend it!
This recipe is my go to for Italian sauce!! I have added some of the suggested add ins like red wine and other veggies that I have available! I alternate putting it over spaghetti squash or pasta! I have had 3 different people ask me for the recipe!! Delicious!
This was delicious. I have never had Bolognese before so I can't say whether or not it is what one would expect, but it definitely beat marinara sauce - even marinara with meatballs. It makes a lot. I put the leftovers in the freezer and hope all will be well with them. I got the leftovers out today and used them as the base for a cottage pie. I just topped them with some mashed potatoes and some sharp cheddar. It was excellent!
Fabulous. My only change was to use chicken sausage instead of pork.. thought I had pork in freezer! I used half zucchini noddles and half pasta.. topped this with Parmesan once and feta another time. Both good
This was a wonderful dish. Since I don’t eat pork or beef, I used ground turkey and a turkey & kale sausage I bought from Fresh Market. I also deleted the mushrooms and used some Swiss chard. Since I was out of oregano, I used basil and rosemary. My son and husband loved it and so did I.
