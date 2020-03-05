Spicy Asian-Style Wing Sauce

Rating: 4.89 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My boyfriend and I fried some wings for the football game on Sunday, and he decided he wanted a Asian-type sauce. Myself being experimental type, decided to concoct something up and it turned out to be a touchdown recipe!

By Carissa

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/4 cup sauce
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and sesame seeds in a small saucepan over low heat; cook and stir until seeds are slightly toasted, 3 to 5 minutes. Add soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, and vinegar; whisk until brown sugar is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Mix ginger paste, ground mustard, and red pepper flakes into soy sauce mixture; whisk until sauce is smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Bring sauce to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

For more spice add more red pepper flakes or a dash of cayenne pepper!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 1.6g; sodium 597.1mg. Full Nutrition
Bryce Pomponio
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2017
Great sauce! I used 1/2 cup honey which helped reduce it to get a more sticky finish. Great recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
Becky Douglas Tryba
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2018
I made this for a party and it was a big hit! I couldn t find ginger paste so I used 1/4 tsp ground ginger. Great flavor! Read More
Ashley
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2021
LOVED this!!! I did make a few changes. I used dark brown sugar instead of light brown. I used minced ginger because I didn't have ginger paste and it was a bit too watery so I added cornstarch to thicken it up a bit. I also marinated my chicken wings in a miso ginger salad dressing for two days prior. These were the best wings I have ever made!! Read More
Chef Bosko
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2018
I added a little more brown sugar and some maggi sauce but other than that this recipe is spot on. my customers love the sauce. i make a gallon at a time and it last 3 to 4 days. thanks! Read More
Tim Helmuth
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2017
We had a "wing off" with a group of friends. We had 7 different styles of wing sauces. This was one of the favorites. I doubled the recipe to have enough for 2 dozen wings. After tasting it I decided to add about 50% more brown sugar to sweeten it up a little bit. Read More
Kara
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2019
This was tasty. I didn't add quite as much mustard as it said because I ran out. But it was super yummy!!! A good strong flavor for dipping or glazing. I actually glazed grilled chicken breasts with it and it was delicious. oh and I was impatient for it to reduce enough so I did add a little cornstarch and water to thicken it up more quickly. But I don't think that really affects the flavor. I will make this again for sure. Read More
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2016
I would suggest using Sambal Chili Garlic sauce in place of the chili flakes. Next time I would use both red wine vinegar and rice vinegar. I could have reduced the sauce a bit more than I did. Over all these are really tasty. Serve with a stack of napkins! Read More
