Spicy Asian-Style Wing Sauce

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars Great sauce! I used 1/2 cup honey which helped reduce it to get a more sticky finish. Great recipe Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a party and it was a big hit! I couldn t find ginger paste so I used 1/4 tsp ground ginger. Great flavor!

Rating: 5 stars LOVED this!!! I did make a few changes. I used dark brown sugar instead of light brown. I used minced ginger because I didn't have ginger paste and it was a bit too watery so I added cornstarch to thicken it up a bit. I also marinated my chicken wings in a miso ginger salad dressing for two days prior. These were the best wings I have ever made!!

Rating: 5 stars I added a little more brown sugar and some maggi sauce but other than that this recipe is spot on. my customers love the sauce. i make a gallon at a time and it last 3 to 4 days. thanks!

Rating: 5 stars We had a "wing off" with a group of friends. We had 7 different styles of wing sauces. This was one of the favorites. I doubled the recipe to have enough for 2 dozen wings. After tasting it I decided to add about 50% more brown sugar to sweeten it up a little bit.

Rating: 5 stars This was tasty. I didn't add quite as much mustard as it said because I ran out. But it was super yummy!!! A good strong flavor for dipping or glazing. I actually glazed grilled chicken breasts with it and it was delicious. oh and I was impatient for it to reduce enough so I did add a little cornstarch and water to thicken it up more quickly. But I don't think that really affects the flavor. I will make this again for sure.