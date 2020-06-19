The Perfect Buffalo Wing Sauce

4.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Not too mild, but not too hot. Great for BBQs or picnics. Once sauce is bubbling, turn to low and let fried wings sit in sauce for 5 minutes flipping wings every other minute. Serve and enjoy! Don't forget the celery sticks and blue cheese.

Recipe by Dani

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine hot sauce, butter, vinegar, and sugar in a saucepan; bring to a slow boil and cook until smooth, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 2221.9mg. Full Nutrition
