The Perfect Buffalo Wing Sauce

Not too mild, but not too hot. Great for BBQs or picnics. Once sauce is bubbling, turn to low and let fried wings sit in sauce for 5 minutes flipping wings every other minute. Serve and enjoy! Don't forget the celery sticks and blue cheese.
"Not too mild but not too hot" is the perfect description for these. Great as written. Tip: instead of dropping the wings in the sauce and flipping, place your done wings in a large bowl, pour sauce over them, and toss to coat.
"Not too mild but not too hot" is the perfect description for these. Great as written. Tip: instead of dropping the wings in the sauce and flipping, place your done wings in a large bowl, pour sauce over them, and toss to coat.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.