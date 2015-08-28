JB Buffalo Wing Sauce

Rating: 4.45 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

You'll love it! Better than any store-bought you can get. I've visited many bars in Buffalo, NY, and this recipe is just as good. This recipe does not address the wings themselves...since it really doesn't matter how you cook them (bake, fry, grill). Just put them in a bowl when they're cooked and drench them in this sauce!

By jdogrecipe

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 1 1/4 cup sauce
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine hot pepper sauce, butter, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and flour in a small saucepan over low heat; cook and stir, adding more flour if needed to thicken, until smooth, 5 to 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 238.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/15/2015
I like hot but goodness these are HOT and not for the faint of heart! These were even too hot for me which is saying something. Seeing how Frank's is a cayenne pepper sauce I recommend cutting the cayenne pepper powder (no added flavor but only heat) in half or leaving it out altogether if you are sensitive to heat. These have great flavor but as written be prepared for your lips to be lit on fire. Read More
Helpful
(1)
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
jdogrecipe
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2019
Very difficult to find something close to the wings I've had at Duffs pub. These did it! Perfect kick to match something equivalent to their "hot". Trim the cayenne if you dont want too spicy. Amazing flavor and my new go-to buffalo wing sauce! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2015
I like hot but goodness these are HOT and not for the faint of heart! These were even too hot for me which is saying something. Seeing how Frank's is a cayenne pepper sauce I recommend cutting the cayenne pepper powder (no added flavor but only heat) in half or leaving it out altogether if you are sensitive to heat. These have great flavor but as written be prepared for your lips to be lit on fire. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kevin Lockett
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2016
Love it just as written as a matter of fact I added more heat by using one of my favorite hot sauces. Bring on the heat. Read More
Advertisement
Rena Steele
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2021
I loved this sauce. I did omit the red pepper flakes and cayenne pepper, and used double amount of ground red pepper. I also added a favorite flavoring called Lucky Lola's Sweet Jalapeno Heat. Wonderful taste and just the right amount of sweet and hot (but not TOO hot). Read More
NWguyy
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2020
Doubled the recipe except for the Cayenne pepper and Worcestershire sauce - did half the amount. Turned out great nice medium savory flavor. Read More
Alexander Tilton
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2020
Put in some ghost pepper sauce and half the red pepper sauce. Turned out great! Read More
Advertisement
dopedopeydub
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2020
Really good, substituted sriracha season for half the cayenne, and added hienz 57 ( about half to 2/3 of whatever vinegar, made 5 servings so I used @1 tbs) Read More
Mark Duffy
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2021
Excellent, just the right thickness to coat the wings. It has a nice level of spice for most people. Read More
Andrew Smith
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2020
definitely pretty hot and I like it. I didn't have Cayenne pepper so I didn't use that. but still hot enough for me and I like hot. makes the top of the head tingle. nice texture. I added another teaspoon of flower and I think it was too much. made enough for about 8 large boneless tenders. will save and probably make again. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022