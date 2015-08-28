JB Buffalo Wing Sauce

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Very difficult to find something close to the wings I've had at Duffs pub. These did it! Perfect kick to match something equivalent to their "hot". Trim the cayenne if you dont want too spicy. Amazing flavor and my new go-to buffalo wing sauce! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I like hot but goodness these are HOT and not for the faint of heart! These were even too hot for me which is saying something. Seeing how Frank's is a cayenne pepper sauce I recommend cutting the cayenne pepper powder (no added flavor but only heat) in half or leaving it out altogether if you are sensitive to heat. These have great flavor but as written be prepared for your lips to be lit on fire. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Love it just as written as a matter of fact I added more heat by using one of my favorite hot sauces. Bring on the heat.

Rating: 5 stars I loved this sauce. I did omit the red pepper flakes and cayenne pepper, and used double amount of ground red pepper. I also added a favorite flavoring called Lucky Lola's Sweet Jalapeno Heat. Wonderful taste and just the right amount of sweet and hot (but not TOO hot).

Rating: 5 stars Doubled the recipe except for the Cayenne pepper and Worcestershire sauce - did half the amount. Turned out great nice medium savory flavor.

Rating: 5 stars Put in some ghost pepper sauce and half the red pepper sauce. Turned out great!

Rating: 4 stars Really good, substituted sriracha season for half the cayenne, and added hienz 57 ( about half to 2/3 of whatever vinegar, made 5 servings so I used @1 tbs)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent, just the right thickness to coat the wings. It has a nice level of spice for most people.