Vegan "Grated" Parmesan Cheese
Almonds and nutritional yeast blend together to replace aged Italian cheese for those who don't want to eat real cheese. The taste is so similar when used in pesto or on top of pasta, it is hard to tell the difference. Try on top of popcorn too. This combination is chock-full-of nutrients too!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Cashews also give this a nice flavor.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 0.8g; sodium 41.5mg. Full Nutrition