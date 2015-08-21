1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars I love finding recipes that use nutritional yeast since it has so many health benefits. I have used this on popcorn broccoli and eggs and have enjoyed it every time. It does have a somewhat cheesy taste and adds flavor to whatever you choose to use it in. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I'm always looking for good cheese alternatives since I'm used to such a weighted dairy diet and have now recently transitioned to a more plant based diet. This is perfect! Super easy to make too, which is great, since I don't have a lot of time in my schedule. It really has a good flavor and I love adding it to my pasta dishes! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars We really enjoyed this "Vegan Grated"Parmesan Cheese" on pasta. I don't think the taste is for everyone; however, this will be a staple in our own home from now on. I actually loved it, and my dairy-tolerant husband said it was equally delicious as Parmesan. I am looking forward to trying this on popcorn. Thank you Melanie for sharing your recipe. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I love this parm replacement! Its great on pasta, popcorn, our homemade vegan pizza and just about anywhere you'd normally have parmesan cheese. One day I didn't have almonds and so I used Pepitas/pumpkin seeds. It was really great as well. So nice to have a dairy free option.