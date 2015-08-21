Vegan "Grated" Parmesan Cheese

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Almonds and nutritional yeast blend together to replace aged Italian cheese for those who don't want to eat real cheese. The taste is so similar when used in pesto or on top of pasta, it is hard to tell the difference. Try on top of popcorn too. This combination is chock-full-of nutrients too!

By Buckwheat Queen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 /2 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine nutritional yeast, almond meal, and sea salt in a blender. Using short pulses, blend the ingredients just enough to come together.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

Cashews also give this a nice flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 0.8g; sodium 41.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Paula
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2015
I love finding recipes that use nutritional yeast since it has so many health benefits. I have used this on popcorn broccoli and eggs and have enjoyed it every time. It does have a somewhat cheesy taste and adds flavor to whatever you choose to use it in. Read More
Helpful
(10)
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Paula
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2015
I love finding recipes that use nutritional yeast since it has so many health benefits. I have used this on popcorn broccoli and eggs and have enjoyed it every time. It does have a somewhat cheesy taste and adds flavor to whatever you choose to use it in. Read More
Helpful
(10)
ambrosegirl
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2017
I'm always looking for good cheese alternatives since I'm used to such a weighted dairy diet and have now recently transitioned to a more plant based diet. This is perfect! Super easy to make too, which is great, since I don't have a lot of time in my schedule. It really has a good flavor and I love adding it to my pasta dishes! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Angela
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2019
We really enjoyed this "Vegan Grated"Parmesan Cheese" on pasta. I don't think the taste is for everyone; however, this will be a staple in our own home from now on. I actually loved it, and my dairy-tolerant husband said it was equally delicious as Parmesan. I am looking forward to trying this on popcorn. Thank you Melanie for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
joan ramler
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2021
I love this parm replacement! Its great on pasta, popcorn, our homemade vegan pizza and just about anywhere you'd normally have parmesan cheese. One day I didn't have almonds and so I used Pepitas/pumpkin seeds. It was really great as well. So nice to have a dairy free option. Read More
Carolyn
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2020
The vegans liked it. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022