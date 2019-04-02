Pesto Cream Cheese Dip

11 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Quick and easy! 2 ingredients + 25 minutes = yummy. You may use pre-made pesto from the store, or you can make your own (preferred) using one of the recipes on this site; try the one titled "Easy Pesto". A great new way to use all that basil in the garden! Serve with toasted slices of French bread.

By lil deb

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread cream cheese evenly on bottom of an 8-inch round baking dish. Layer pesto evenly over cream cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute Neufchâtel cheese fo cream cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 38.5g; cholesterol 74.9mg; sodium 483.1mg. Full Nutrition
