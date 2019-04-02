Pesto Cream Cheese Dip

Quick and easy! 2 ingredients + 25 minutes = yummy. You may use pre-made pesto from the store, or you can make your own (preferred) using one of the recipes on this site; try the one titled "Easy Pesto". A great new way to use all that basil in the garden! Serve with toasted slices of French bread.
My basil is growing like crazy in my garden so this was a perfect recipe to try. I recommend using the “Easy Pesto” recipe on this website. The only change I made was to bake them in individual dishes for ease in serving. Be forewarned, this is addicting. So good.
This is the simplest appetizer EVER!!!! Best taste EVER!!!!! I just mix 8 oz cream cheese with 1/2 a tub of Bertolli pesto in the fresh pasta section. Slice a baguette thinly on the diagonal. Put the bowl of pesto in the center of a platter with some knives. Surround with the sliced bread. No fuss app that everyone loves.
I made a boo boo with this recipe. Had my 2 year old grandson here and saw the ingredients and just started mixing it up. Well it never would mix up right. He went home so I read the instructions and put it in the oven as it says. Turned out super yummy. Easy and I’ll never forget how to make it lol.
