Swiss Cheese Scramble

A family favorite that can be prepared the day before and baked the next morning.

By Jeanie Bean

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, Combine the bread cubes and milk. Drain after 5 minutes. In a separate bowl, beat together milk, eggs, salt and pepper.

  • In a large skillet or saucepan, melt 1/4 cup butter over medium heat. Add the egg mixture and scramble until soft. Do not fully cook. Add the soaked bread cubes and turn into a greased 9x13 inch baking pan. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top of casserole. In a small bowl, stir together butter and bread crumbs. Sprinkle this mixture over the cheese and then top with the bacon. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1008 calories; protein 48.1g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 78.5g; cholesterol 528.6mg; sodium 1204.7mg. Full Nutrition
