Swiss Cheese Scramble
A family favorite that can be prepared the day before and baked the next morning.
Awesome! I have never had to pass out so many recipies. I added two cups of bread cubes, for the same reason some have stated before and I added my secret scrambled egg ingredient...two tablespoons of whatever mustard you like. It doesn't taste mustardy at all but give the eggs such a depth of flavor! Its good reheated too. Love this and my boys are already begging for me to make more!Read More
Awesome! I have never had to pass out so many recipies. I added two cups of bread cubes, for the same reason some have stated before and I added my secret scrambled egg ingredient...two tablespoons of whatever mustard you like. It doesn't taste mustardy at all but give the eggs such a depth of flavor! Its good reheated too. Love this and my boys are already begging for me to make more!
I make this dish quite frequently & it is wonderful! To simplify things I use a can of real bacon bits & use sliced cheese when I don't have shredded on hand.
Served this at a ladies' brunch and it received rave reviews!
I wanted to serve this to a group of 40 people so I tried it out first for a small brunch. Everyone really liked it but thought a little kick would make it even more delicious. I will serve Tabasco on the side. I also added a little more bread, less cheese and added green onions. I am also going to do a sausage one for the group I'm serving.
This is just an awesome recipe. I made 2 days ahead and it was fine. Couple of tips....recipe calls for 16 oz of swiss. I used 6 oz and it was plenty. Also, double the bread as suggested by others. I covered with foil while baking. Finally, next time I make I will definitely cut way back on the butter.
This was really wonderful but I didn't use as much cheese. I really liked fixing it the night before.
Very tasty. Takes longer to prepare than indicated in the recipe, though. For instance, I grated the cheese instead of buying it pre-grated. Also, I don't have a pan that can cook a pound of bacon all at once so cooking it in batches makes for a longer preparation time.
we are very disappointed with this recipe. i wanted to use up some swiss cheese i had on hand and thought this would be a nice change for a dinner. first, it took much, much longer to prepare than stated and i even had my husband helping me. second, it called for too much cheese. maybe half the amount and change the type to mozzarella and it would be better? third, the bread crumbs on top made for a strange texture. all in all, it was edible. and i'm very disappointed since the ingredients aren't exactly cheap. all the 5 star ratings were very misleading on this one.
This was the best! I used 2 cups of bread cubes - 1 did not seem enough. I also used phony bacon, and half the cheese. Everyone loved it for brunch. This is a easy one and a keeper!!
This was really light and custardy and had alot of flavor from the bacon. I cooked the bacon in the microwave oven and instead of scrambling the eggs in butter, I used a little of the bacon grease. I used half and half too. I prepared this the night before for company and they really enjoyed it with some fresh melon.
Very good.
Good flavour, but too much work if you follow the instructions. I did enjoy the Swiss cheese as a change from Cheddar in most of the night-before breakfast recipes. Thanks.
This was a hit with my MOPS group. I wanted a recipe that'd result in creamy eggs even after sitting on a buffet table for 40 minutes. This was creamy and delicious. •For the bread cubes, I cut the crust off of ciabatta bread and cut it into chunks. Then broiled for a few minutes to dry it out. (Next time, I'd butter the bread slices before I cut them into chunks.) •I poured 1 1/2 C of milk over the bread. When it was finished soaking, I squeezed it out and 1/2C of milk came out. I discarded that milk. •I used Panko bread crumbs. Melted the 1/4 C of butter in a skillet, mixed 1/2 tsp salt to bread crumbs, and browned them in the skillet. • I made crispy thick-cut bacon in my oven. Put foil around a cookie sheet and spread all of the bacon out in the tray. Put it in a cold oven that I turned on to 375 degrees. Depending on the kind of bacon I use, it will take from 15-30 minutes to cook up crispy. If it's very greasy bacon, I remove the drippings - after cooking for about 20 minutes - by dabbing it with a towel. Then let it finish cooking. • I spooned 2 Tbsp. of the bacon drippings into the browned Panko bread crumbs. • Instead of milk, I mixed 1 C of heavy cream into the eggs. • I used only 6oz of Swiss cheese. • Next time, I would mix additional cheese into the eggs after they are slightly cooked - when I add the milk-soaked bread to the eggs.
mmmmmmmm, how could something with all these luscious ingredients not come out tasting anything but yummy? i factored this recipe down to a third & ended up with a perfect brunch for two. an additional treat was being able to prepare this dish the night before. a quick minute under the broiler gave the bread crumb topping additional color & crunch. many thanks jeanie!
Do, I'm torn on how to rate this. I think it was "ok", but Mr. LTH deemed it "gross" and didn't even finish his (and I don't think that's ever happened before with anything I've ever made). The bread gives it a bit of a weird texture and it's underwhelming in flavor. I'm perplexed, though, because the reviews are glowing; I can't think of anything I did/didn't do that would change/alter the flavor. Different strokes for different folks, I guess, so perhaps this will work for YOU. THANKS for the recipe!
Would be better if this was gluten-free.
