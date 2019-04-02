Swiss Cheese Scramble

This was a hit with my MOPS group. I wanted a recipe that'd result in creamy eggs even after sitting on a buffet table for 40 minutes. This was creamy and delicious. •For the bread cubes, I cut the crust off of ciabatta bread and cut it into chunks. Then broiled for a few minutes to dry it out. (Next time, I'd butter the bread slices before I cut them into chunks.) •I poured 1 1/2 C of milk over the bread. When it was finished soaking, I squeezed it out and 1/2C of milk came out. I discarded that milk. •I used Panko bread crumbs. Melted the 1/4 C of butter in a skillet, mixed 1/2 tsp salt to bread crumbs, and browned them in the skillet. • I made crispy thick-cut bacon in my oven. Put foil around a cookie sheet and spread all of the bacon out in the tray. Put it in a cold oven that I turned on to 375 degrees. Depending on the kind of bacon I use, it will take from 15-30 minutes to cook up crispy. If it's very greasy bacon, I remove the drippings - after cooking for about 20 minutes - by dabbing it with a towel. Then let it finish cooking. • I spooned 2 Tbsp. of the bacon drippings into the browned Panko bread crumbs. • Instead of milk, I mixed 1 C of heavy cream into the eggs. • I used only 6oz of Swiss cheese. • Next time, I would mix additional cheese into the eggs after they are slightly cooked - when I add the milk-soaked bread to the eggs.