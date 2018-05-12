Amazing Healthy Dark Chocolate

1 of 89

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! As I started making this, I realized it was a bit lacking in directions. After trying to mix the ingredients and having it very lumpy, I put my stove on the lowest possible setting and barely warmed the mixture for two minutes or so. I did not want the coconut oil to completely liquefy. It was just enough to turn the mixture into this silky smooth texture. I put the chocolate into silicone muffin pans like others suggested and then added different toppings to several of them. Slivered almonds, crushed hazelnuts, macadamia nuts (salted for that yummy sweet-salty combo!), coconut /chocolate chips and white chocolate/ raspberry chips. What an easy way to serve an assortment for guests. Next time I'll try cranraisins and raisins. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (88)

Rating: 5 stars So yummy! The first time I made this, I heated the oil on the stove then added the other ingredients. After stirring for a little bit, the oil actually separated from the maple chocolate. I made this again tonight, and instead put the jars of hardened oil and syrup in a warm-hot water bath in my sink for about an hour to melt. It turned out perfectly! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars Five-star chocolate from a non-maple syrup lover. The flavor of this chocolate does not even hint of maple (a plus for me) but instead is rich and delicious. It is not sweet, more like a 75% cacao chocolate bar. I used a silicone mini-muffin mould to shape them. I made a half batch resulting in 10 pieces weighing 27 grams each. After a while in the fridge they harden enough to remove and eat like a chocolate treat or roll into a ball and dust with more cocoa powder like a truffle. Melt in some warm almond milk or freeze. Really, just a great recipe with endless options for use. Thank you for this recipe. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This is an awesome recipe. I changed a little though: 2/3 cup of maple syrup 1/3 cup of coconut oil 1 cup cocoa powder (unsweetened) Hope you enjoy! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe! I melted the coconut oil on low heat in a sauce pan and then added that to the cocoa and maple syrup. Put the mixture in muffin tins topped some with sea salt and others with melted peanut butter. Put them in the fridge and voila! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars IF IT SEPARATES: your maple syrup may be cold, zap in the microwave in 10 secs increments stirring well in between. What happened is that the maple syrup started solidifying the coconut oil. After doing this the mixture remained silky and was not off color or separated after cooling. This was really tasty, I could taste the maple right away which is a plus for me. It melts very easily between my fingers, I think it needs some coating to hold up better, I will see to find a way to thicken it up. I plan to add coarsely ground nuts next time, finely ground would add a bit of protein. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This is undoubtedly the most decadent chocolate dessert I have ever had. A little more instruction would have been good. I consider myself "kitchen savvy". I was a little lost after mixing the ingredients together. I put it in a muffin tin and popped it in the fridge. I feel there could be a ton of possibilities for this dessert. Great recipe and SO easy. Thank you so much. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I have made this for a few years now, the only thing I do different is add 1 cup organic crunchy peanut butter and 2 teaspoons vanilla. I warm mine up in a kettle just until everything is melted and mix with a wire wisk. Pour this into a parchment lined 9x13 pan put in the freezer for about 20 min. then sprinkle course sea salt on top. Delicious!!! My husband has even started eating this. Helpful (11)