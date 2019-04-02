Apple Pie Cake-Mix Cake

This apple pie dump cake recipe was one of the first things I made when I was just learning to bake, and I still use it for parties as it is a crowd-pleaser. Having only 3 ingredients it is super quick and easy to make. A dollop of vanilla ice cream tops it very well.
I made it following directions only we used a spice cake mix. It turned out amazing, got a lot of compliments and requests for the recipe , no one could believe it was a " dump cake " The spice cake gave it that extra "flavor of fall. Will definitely be making this again for Thanksgiving. Will also try with reg yellow or white cake mix for a anytime dessert. Thank you for sharing. So simple, but oh so good.
Not bad. Super easy, but I had a problem with all the cake mix not getting moistened by the apple mix underneath or the butter above. When i reheated it, I used more melted butter poured over the top - worked well. Tastes great.
Made this for my son's birthday and it was delicious! He likes apple pie and loves cake, so he asked for an "apple pie cake". This was easy to make and the vanilla ice cream did help cut the sweetness so that it didn't taste too sweet. I added cinnamon to the apple pie filling and sprinkled a bit of the cinnamon on top of the cake mix. I also added a half teaspoon of pure vanilla extract to the butter before drizzling on top. Oh, and I let it bake for about 2 minutes extra because it didn't seem brown enough. By the time I took it out of the oven, the apple pie filling was bubbling up through spots.
How could something so easy be so good? All I can say is that it just disappeared in no time with compliments. I was slightly embarrassed to give the easy recipe but I did credit my go-to source, Allrecipes. I will use this in the future as an easy favorite. I also served this with vanilla ice cream.
Had 1 can of apple pie filling plus a can of peaches(7 oz). Put those on the bottom mixed. Sprinkled cinn/sugar mix over that. Put the contents of the yellow cake mix on that and smoothed it out. Drizzled stick of melted butter over the mixture. Sprinkled cinn/sugar mix over it and baked 40 min at 350. Pulled it out and found some powdered areas so I used a fork to mix those areas with fruit under them. Then once all was wet, I put 30 pecan half's on top, and put it back in the oven for 15 minutes until it browned slightly. I will definitely make again.
This is a great recipe for a quick desert. I made it yesterday with my home-canned apple pie filling. It was a hit with my fellow foodies at our monthly get together. Next time I might try a different flavor of cake mix. Many possibilities...lemon cake with Blueberry pie filling? Hmmmm
Wow, I thought I had a sweet tooth, but the fact that so many people are raving about this recipe makes me think most of the country would consider sitting down with a spoon and a bottle of Karo syrup to be sheer bliss. This is SO excessively sweet -- even with vanilla ice cream -- that it's nearly inedible. The topping is also soggy, even while it's still warm. (I cooked it in a glass pan and could see that even the undersides were browned, so it's not that I undercooked it... it's just SOGGY. And waaaaaaay too sweet.)
What's not to like??? Easy peasy and pretty tasty as well. Ice cream a good addition, will try more flavors of pie filling:) And I only had one can, which I think is probably enuff. Served it for Father's Day and everyone ate it and smiled:):)
I made it the same way, except i used Betty Crocker cake mix and i covered the whole top with salted sweet cream butter, and i didn't melt the butter at all. I also added cinnamon and pecan nuts to the top, i actually let it bake for an hour and then an extra 5 minutes on broil to get the top like more of a crust then cake. Taste just like an Apple Crisp almost. It was delicious with a lil vanilla ice cream on the side. Thank you for a quick and easy recipe. I will definitely make again, next time with peaches.. Hmmm
I made it as the recipe called for. It turned out delicious. My problem came with the leftovers. They became mush the next day. Usually, nothing stops my sweet tooth, but that did. I had to throw them away. I gave it three stars because I know next time I make it, it will be for a family gathering where it will be gone in one day!
This is a super easy recipe also we modify it to use in the Dutch oven by adding a can of Mt Dew or Ski. If I make the normal recipe I will put extra butter in and I also stir it about ten minutes before I take it out just to make sure there are no dry spots.
Given the reduced size of cake mix now, I made this recipe in a smaller baking dish...7 x 10, I think. I used cherry pie filling (2 cans) and a white cake mix topped with the drizzle of one cube of melted butter. Served with a good vanilla ice cream, it was well received by all as we watched a football game. Recently I found the same recipe but with the variation of mixing the cake mix and butter in a bowl and then scattering the mix over the fruit filling. Maybe that would work better for people who found the topping dry. In any case, the topping on my first effort was brown and crisp.
During a kitchen renovation, I needed to make a quick dessert for a party and came across this recipe. It was awesome. The people at the party raved about this cake. I used a 9x13 pan. I spread the apples evenly. I spread the cake mix evenly over the apples and based on some of the reviews saying it didn’t mix well - I added two extra tablespoons of melted butter. I poured the butter over the mixture and made sure the entire top of the cake mix was covered by it. This involved holding the pan and maneuvering the melted butter around by hand. The cake was easy, super fast to put together and so darn good.
I've been making this for years it is excellent. my favorite is chocolate fudge cake mix (always Duncan Hines) 2 cans cherries. Also know as dump cake. Great for picnics and parties. I always use aluminum pans like pictured above easy clean up
I was a fabulous "take" to share with friends. I added an oatmeal crisp topping for crunchiness and nicer presentation. It was a hit!!! Surprised at how simple it was when I was asked for the recipe. Will make this again and again. Super simple and delish!
I didn't have canned pie filling, I only had canned mangoes. I used 2 cans of mangoes, 1 box of yellow cake mix and 1/2 cup of margarine. To the melted margarine, I added a tsp. Vanilla, 1/4 tsp almond extract and 1/4 tsp rum extract. I followed all the directions. But in a bowl, I put 2 Tablespoons of melted apricot jelly and 1cup of cream cheese. I poured the cream cheese mixture on top of the cake. I wanted something sweet and didnt have butter or pie mix so I improvised. Its in the oven now and smells delicious! Fingers crossed that it turns out ok! ??????????????????
desperate for an easy apple cobbler for our church's fall apple fair, I found this. When it cooled, I scooped single servings into dollar store plastic containers for the bake sale. They all went. I'm going to try it with flavor combinations.
I only made a half recipe, it is good, not fancy, but it is something sweet and easy to finish a simple family dinner. I served it with whipped cream, it would also be good with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
This is a Dump Cake. I make it with a can of blueberries and 2 cups of fresh blueberries. The best way to get all the cake mix moist is to grate a cold stick of butter on top. It’s easy and yummy. Eat it while still warm.
This is one of many recipes that transport me directly to childhood(1980's). My gran would make this dessert for me because apples are my favourite. Piping hot it would go into a bowl and vanilla ice cream (also my favourite) would be spooned on top. She would say the ice cream was to cut the sugar. I checked here to see if I recalled how it was made and I had!
This is so easy to make and it is delicious. A favorite of my husband. Add a little whipped cream or ice cream and you can't ask for anything better. I am anxious to try other fruits and see if they are as good.
No changes did I make to this recipe. I wouldn't know where or how to begin. I GUESS I would do my best to use sugar free or 'no sugar added' ingredients, simply because this was a tad too sweet for me. Which is why I gave it a 4-star rating. Other than that, it's a FIVE star! I LOVE how fast and easy it was to throw together, and I would absolutely recommend it to anyone and everyone.
This was a wonderfully easy dessert to put together. I made one addition - I added about a half cup to 3/4 cup of dried cranberries and MAYBE a touch more melted butter. There were a couple of dry spots at the end of baking, so I just sprayed a little cooking spray on the top and baked it a few more minutes. Hey, the menfolk argued over who got the last of this delicious dessert and made it a point to request that I make it at the next gathering...at which I will be making 2 so I don't have to bring out the boxing gloves! Thank you for sharing this recipe! Cheers!
I've always wanted to make a dump cake and so today the occasion arose and I made it. I followed this recipe exactly (how could you not it's pretty easy) and this was the most awful thing I think I've ever made! Had to run to the store and buy something as I had no time to make anything else. Thanks a lot:(
This recipe is BEYOND easy and really delicious! I've made several varieties: apple with both yellow and spice cake mix, blueberry with both yellow and lemon cake mix (I added lemon zest for a great lemony POP!), cherry with lemon, yellow, and chocolate cake mix (black forest, anyone??)...the variations are ENDLESS!! Even better, this is a great recipe for young bakers to start their baking skills, just because it's SO EASY!!
This is such an easy and yummy dessert! On the second making, I added some cinnamon and brown sugar to the apple pie filling and I thinly sliced a stick of butter and laid it side-by-side on top of the cake mix. Still had some dry spots, although very few. I'm whipping this up again right now, but this time I'm going to "cut in" the butter into the cake mix to see if that works. A very tiny bit of extra work but may make a huge difference!
I used a spice cake mix and this dish was so yummy. I also threw some chopped pecans on top. For the butter, I cut it up into very thin slices and covered the cake mix. This is how I have made other dump cakes. Not sure if it makes a difference as to whether you melt the butter or slice the butter. Either way, this was a great dessert.
