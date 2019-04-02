Apple Pie Cake-Mix Cake

81 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 18
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

This apple pie dump cake recipe was one of the first things I made when I was just learning to bake, and I still use it for parties as it is a crowd-pleaser. Having only 3 ingredients it is super quick and easy to make. A dollop of vanilla ice cream tops it very well.

By Marya Marta Krause

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Pour pie filling into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over apple pie filling and top with melted butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top starts to turn brown, about 40 minutes. Cool cake 15 minutes before serving.

Tips

Any pie filling works great with this recipe.

I've found that when serving, it is easier to use a large serving spoon to dollop out a spoonful rather than try and cut it like a cake since pie filling is not a solid base.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 200.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/10/2022