Honey Wheat Oat Flour Bread Machine Bread

After getting our bread machine, we searched for our perfect daily loaf of bread. After some experimenting, we found this oat flour bread recipe! This flour blend gave us a light, sweet bread perfect for soft sandwiches, toast, or just eating straight out of the pan.
It is great. I changed a few things though. I didn't have oat flour so I just ground up some oats in food processor. And I used all whole wheat flour instead of using bread flour. I also used 1 3/4 tsp yeast, to prevent it from being too dense. I used 6 heaping tablespoons of honey, which probably came out to be closer to 7 tbsp.
I set machine to whole wheat setting, light crust and 2 lb loaf. I also sub coconut oil instead of vegetable. This bread is a hit every time. Delicious!
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2015
This makes a very tasty toast for my morning coffee! I wish I had a bread machine, but by hand this was pretty easy. I proofed my yeast with the water and some of the required honey. While I was waiting for that to get bubbly, I mixed all the dry ingredients. I mixed in my Kitchen Aid the yeast mixture, all the wet ingredients, and half of the dry ingredients until they were well mixed. Then I added the rest of the dry ingredients and used the dough beater. I did finish the kneading by hand. I let it rise the first time for about an hour and a half in my oven with only the light on before rolling it into thirds, folding it, putting it into a 9x5 pan for the second rise for another hour or so. I baked it for about 35-40 minutes at 350. It could maybe have used a few minutes longer. My granddaughters liked this bread, too! Thanks, WillowTree!
Luvin from the oven
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2019
Good bread! I was looking for a recipe to replace the store bought white bread my husband prefers. This just might be it!! I used the 1 1/2 lb setting, so it's a little heavy. We did however, eat a third of it as soon as it cooled enough! Thank you for posting Willow Tree
Very moist and sweet! I used white whole wheat flour instead of oats and pulled the dough out before the machine baked it. It was very sticky and I put it in a loaf pan and baked it about a half hour at 375.
My first experience with my brand new breadmaker, this bread is very delicious maybe not quite salty enough but has a very good flavor. It is a little heavy and dense but still moist and my kids loved it
I got 59lbs of all-purpose flour from my sister when she moved, then more from Covid-era food pantries. So buying varied types of flour is at the bottom of my priority list. All flour in this recipe was substituted by all-purpose flour. Otherwise, I followed this recipe to the letter. Nobody in my family has been able to accomplish a non-collapsed loaf of bread in about 40 years (when Great Grandma died)… until this gorgeous loaf of ambrosia emerged from my bread maker. The slices are sturdy, yet soft. This is PERFECT for sandwiches!
