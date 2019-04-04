Honey Wheat Oat Flour Bread Machine Bread

This makes a very tasty toast for my morning coffee! I wish I had a bread machine, but by hand this was pretty easy. I proofed my yeast with the water and some of the required honey. While I was waiting for that to get bubbly, I mixed all the dry ingredients. I mixed in my Kitchen Aid the yeast mixture, all the wet ingredients, and half of the dry ingredients until they were well mixed. Then I added the rest of the dry ingredients and used the dough beater. I did finish the kneading by hand. I let it rise the first time for about an hour and a half in my oven with only the light on before rolling it into thirds, folding it, putting it into a 9x5 pan for the second rise for another hour or so. I baked it for about 35-40 minutes at 350. It could maybe have used a few minutes longer. My granddaughters liked this bread, too! Thanks, WillowTree!