Honey Wheat Oat Flour Bread Machine Bread

After getting our bread machine, we searched for our perfect daily loaf of bread. After some experimenting, we found this oat flour bread recipe! This flour blend gave us a light, sweet bread perfect for soft sandwiches, toast, or just eating straight out of the pan.

Recipe by WillowTree

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 20 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/2-pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place warm water, milk, oil, honey, salt, oats, oat flour, wheat flour, bread flour, and yeast in the pan of a bread machine in the order listed.

  • Set cycle for light crust according to manufacturer's instructions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 358.3mg. Full Nutrition
